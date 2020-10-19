OnePlus on Monday announced that it is pushing a new OxygenOS update to the recently launched OnePlus 8T devices. The company said that the update will enhance the system, camera and network performance of the OnePlus 8T device. The update is said to be incremental with only a “small percentage” of users set to receive the enhancements on Monday. The OnePlus 8T was introduced by the company on October 14, 2020, with the device packing in a 120Hz AMOLED display with support for 65W fast charging technology.

OnePlus Enhances Network, System Performance of OnePlus 8T

The new updated version of OxygenOS “11.0.1.2” is said to introduce new Canvas stye Always-on Display (AOD) on the OnePlus 8T. The system enhancements on the OnePlus 8T also said to include optimizations to power consumption of the device. Further, the company also promises an “optimized unlock experience for Ambient Display.”

The update also introduces Amazon Shopping app on the OnePlus 8T devices sold in India to provide users a “better shopping experience.”

Crucially, the company said that the update will “improve the stability of communication” features on the OnePlus 8T devices.

OxygenOS Update to Enhance OnePlus 8T Camera Performance

OnePlus in a forum post highlighted that the new OxygenOS update will optimize the Nightscape Mode for video with the optimization also improving the image quality.

Further, the new update is also said to have “optimized the accuracy of white balance” under various camera settings. The company highlights that the stability of the camera app on the OnePlus 8T has also been “improved” with the new OxygenOS update.

“As always, this OTA will be incremental,” the company said in its forum post on its new Over-the-Air (OTA) update for OnePlus 8T. “The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days.”

It has to be noted that the OnePlus 8T is powered by an Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform with support for 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 standard. The device features a quad camera system in the rear including a 48MP primary camera and 16MP ultra wide camera. The major enhancements to the OnePlus 8T over its predecessor is the support for Warp Charge 65. The company said that the new fast charging technology will enable the users to completely charge the device in 39 minutes.