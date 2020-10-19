Tata Sky to Revise 36 More Regional Channels from Tuesday

Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India announced that it would revise the electronic programming guide (EPG) numbers of over 30 channels on its platform from Tuesday. The DTH operator on its portal highlighted that the two day exercise would result in the revision of EPG numbers of 35 Malayalam regional channels such as Surya TV, Surya Movies and Asianet. Tata Sky since early September has revised EPG numbers of various channels on its platform including English entertainment channels along with Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali regional channels.

Tata Sky to Revise EPG Numbers of Over 17 Malayalam Channels on Tuesday

The operator highlighted that Surya TV will be moved from its OLD EPG of 1804 to its new EPG of 1803 on Tuesday. Similarly, Surya TV HD, Surya Movies, Asianent, Asianet HD, Asianent News, Asianent Plus and Asianet Movies will all be moved to its new EPG slots on Tuesday.

Mazhavil Manorama and its high definition (HD) channel, Mazhavil Manorama HD along with People TV, Kairali TV and Zee Keralam are the other channels scheduled to have its EPG revisions on Tuesday.

Tata Sky also said that Zee Keralam HD, Manorama News, Janam TV and God TV will also be moved to new EPG slots on Tuesday.

Tata Sky to Revise 19 Malayalam Regional Channels on Wednesday

Further, the DTH operator highlighted that Mathrubhumi News will be revised from its old EPG of 1829 to its new EPG of 1844 on Wednesday. Similarly, Jai Hind TV, Jeevan TV, Kappa TV, Surya Music, Flowers, Goodness, Media One TV, Shalom TV, Kaumudy, We TV, News 18 Kerala will also have its EPG revisions on Wednesday.

ATE TV, Raj Musix Malayalam, Surya Comedy, Twenty four, KITE Victers and DD Malayalam are the other Malayalam regional channels scheduled to have its EPG revisions on Wednesday.

Tata Sky also said that Punjabi regional channel MH One will also be revised from its old EPG of 1937 to its new EPG of 1907 on Wednesday. It has to be noted that Tata Sky had revised EPG numbers of several Punjabi channels including MH One in early October. In its previous EPG revision on October 13, 2020, MH One was moved from 1904 to 1937 on the Tata Sky platform.