Tata Sky to Now Revise EPG Numbers of Punjabi Regional Channels

Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India announced that the electronic programming guide (EPG) numbers of multiple Punjabi regional channels including MH One would be revised on Tuesday. The development is on the heels of the operator revising EPG numbers of various Telugu regional channels in early October including Gemini TV, Zee Telugu, Star Maa and Star Maa Movies. Tata Sky since September had consistently revised the EPG numbers of various channels on its platform including English entertainment channels along with Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Marathi regional channels.

Tata Sky to Revise EPG Numbers of Over 20 Punjabi Channels

The operator said that EPG numbers of 21 Punjabi regional channels such as MH One, PTC News and PTC Punjabi will be revised on Tuesday.

Tata Sky said that MH One will be revised from its existing EPG of 1904 to its new EPG of 1937 while MH One News will be revised from 548 to 1926. Similarly, PTC News will be revised from 1906 to 1921 while PTC Punjabi will be moved from its old EPG of 1910 to 1906 on Tuesday.

Further, India News Haryana, Janta TV, Zee Punjabi Haryana Himachal Pradesh along with News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal are other channels set have its EPG number revisions on Tuesday.

Tata Sky to Also Revise EPG Numbers of DD Punjabi and Zee Punjabi

The DTH operator also highlighted that PTC Chak De, 9X Tashan, Chardikla Time TV, India News Punjab and Manoranjan Movies will be moved to new EPG slots on Tuesday. Pitaara TV, PTC Simran, ANB News, Living India News, PTC Punjabi Gold, Balle Balle, Zee Punjabi and DD Punjabi are the other channels scheduled to have its EPG revisions.

Star World, Zee Cafe, Colors Infinity, Zee Marathi, Colors Bangla, KTV and Udaya Movies are some of the popular channels to have its EPG number revisions on the Tata Sky platform since September.