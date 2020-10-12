Reliance Jio Registers 19.3 Mbps Dowload Speed, Idea in Second Spot with 8.6 Mbps Speed

The telecom operators in India including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio and Idea have registered an improvement in their network speeds in September, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data reveals. The data released by Trai on its MySpeed Portal on Saturday is said to be generated using the authority’s MySpeedApp designed to measure data speed experience, signal strength and “other network information.” According to the Trai data, Reliance Jio continued to retain its position at the top with the operator recording 19.3 Mbps average download speeds in September.

Idea Miles Behind in Second Spot with 8.6 Mbps Download Speed

In the previous month, the largest wireless operator in India recorded 15.9 Mbps average download speed.

Meanwhile, Idea is said to have retained its position as the second fastest operator in India with an average download speeds of 8.6 Mbps in September. The operator in August clinched the second spot from Vodafone with an average download speed of 8.6 Mbps.

Further, the Trai data highlights that Vodafone recorded an average download speed of 7.9 Mbps in September as compared to an average download speed of 7.8 Mbps in August. Airtel continued to be the slowest 4G operator in India with the Trai data highlighting that the operator registered an average download speed of 7.5 Mbps in September. The second largest operator in India in the previous month recorded an average download speed of 7.5 Mbps.

Telecom Operators Register Improvement in Upload Speeds

The Trai data highlights that the telecom operators in India registered a noticeable improvement in the upload speeds with Vodafone continuing to record higher upload speeds as compared to its rivals. In September, Vodafone is said to have recorded an average upload speed of 6.5 Mbps as compared to an average upload speed of 6.2 Mbps it registered in August.

With an average upload speed of 6.4 Mbps in September, Idea continued to retain its second spot on the charts. The operator in August recorded an average upload speed of 5.7 Mbps.

Further, Reliance Jio and Airtel recorded identical average upload speeds of 3.5 Mbps in September. In the previous month, Airtel registered an average upload speed of 3.3 Mbps while Reliance Jio recorded an average upload speed of 3.2 Mbps.