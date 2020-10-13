GTPL Hathway Offers 47 Platform Services Across Seven Genres

The seven genres include movies channels, GEC, music channels, news channels, kids channels, religious channels and “other channels.”

By October 13th, 2020 AT 7:02 AM
  • Hathway Digital
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    gtpl-hathway-offers-platform-services-genres

    GTPL, a company engaged in Digital Cable TV and broadband services offers 47 platform services to its cable TV users. The 47 platform services are offered across seven genres such as movie channels, general entertainment channels (GEC) and music channels. The operator on Saturday announced the financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2020 with GTPL Hathway highlighting that it has seeded over 10 million subscribers as of September 2020. GTPL Hathway also said that it had expanded to Tripura with the operator now said to be having a presence in 13 states across India. More on the story ahead.

    GTPL Platform Services Covers Kids Channels, Religious channels and News

    The seven genres include movies channels, GEC, music channels, news channels, kids channels, religious channels and “other channels.”

    The operator offers 17 movie channels including GTPL Box Bhojpuri, GTPL Prime Hindi, GTPL Prime Gujarati, GTPL Prime English, GTPL Prime Marathi, and GTPL Prime Telugu, GTPL Cinema and GTPL Action. Further, the movies services on GTPL Hathway also include GTPL Box, GTPL Gold, One Movies, GTPL Filmy, GTPL Mahak, GTPL Punekar, GTPL Sugandha, Vidarbha, and Patna Pluss Movies.

    The ‘General Entertainment Channel’, offers nine service channels including GTPL Gujarat, GTPL Dayro, Sindhi TV, One, GTPL V&S, PP Entertainment, Pluss Bhojpuri, SCS Plus, and Mithila.

    Under the ‘Music genre’, the subscribers get 5 channels such as GTPL Music HD, GTPL Music, GTPL Retro, GTPL Mytunes, and MPP Music.

    Coming to the fourth genre of the GTPL platform services, it is ‘News Channels’ carrying channels like Gujarat News, Nirmana, GTPL V&S News, GTPL Vidarbha Media, and Pluss News.

    The operator also offers three kids channels such as GTPL Kidz, GTPL Kidz Rhymes, and GTPL Kidz Movies.

    The ‘Religious Channels’ genre has a total of five channels including ‘GTPL Mulhar’ along with Katha, One Sadhana, GTPL Prasanna. Then there are three channels which come under the ‘Other Channels’ category namely One Shopping, One Bazar, and GTPL Zayka.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review

    Just a few days back on October 7, 2020, Redmi launched two new audio products, namely ‘Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones’...

    module-4-img

    GTPL Hathway Offers 47 Platform Services Across Seven Genres

    GTPL, a company engaged in Digital Cable TV and broadband services offers 47 platform services to its cable TV users....

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky to Now Revise EPG Numbers of Punjabi Regional Channels

    Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India announced that the electronic programming guide (EPG) numbers of multiple Punjabi...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Get OxygenOS 11, New UI, Updated Zen Mode and More

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Enables Users to Add Family Members for Quick Recharge

    module-4-img

    Telecom Operators Likely to Make Quick Call for Tariff Hikes

    module-4-img

    Mi Watch Revolve Review: The Bigger Mi Smart Band 5