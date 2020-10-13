GTPL Hathway Offers 47 Platform Services Across Seven Genres

GTPL, a company engaged in Digital Cable TV and broadband services offers 47 platform services to its cable TV users. The 47 platform services are offered across seven genres such as movie channels, general entertainment channels (GEC) and music channels. The operator on Saturday announced the financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2020 with GTPL Hathway highlighting that it has seeded over 10 million subscribers as of September 2020. GTPL Hathway also said that it had expanded to Tripura with the operator now said to be having a presence in 13 states across India. More on the story ahead.

GTPL Platform Services Covers Kids Channels, Religious channels and News

The seven genres include movies channels, GEC, music channels, news channels, kids channels, religious channels and “other channels.”

The operator offers 17 movie channels including GTPL Box Bhojpuri, GTPL Prime Hindi, GTPL Prime Gujarati, GTPL Prime English, GTPL Prime Marathi, and GTPL Prime Telugu, GTPL Cinema and GTPL Action. Further, the movies services on GTPL Hathway also include GTPL Box, GTPL Gold, One Movies, GTPL Filmy, GTPL Mahak, GTPL Punekar, GTPL Sugandha, Vidarbha, and Patna Pluss Movies.

The ‘General Entertainment Channel’, offers nine service channels including GTPL Gujarat, GTPL Dayro, Sindhi TV, One, GTPL V&S, PP Entertainment, Pluss Bhojpuri, SCS Plus, and Mithila.

Under the ‘Music genre’, the subscribers get 5 channels such as GTPL Music HD, GTPL Music, GTPL Retro, GTPL Mytunes, and MPP Music.

Coming to the fourth genre of the GTPL platform services, it is ‘News Channels’ carrying channels like Gujarat News, Nirmana, GTPL V&S News, GTPL Vidarbha Media, and Pluss News.

The operator also offers three kids channels such as GTPL Kidz, GTPL Kidz Rhymes, and GTPL Kidz Movies.

The ‘Religious Channels’ genre has a total of five channels including ‘GTPL Mulhar’ along with Katha, One Sadhana, GTPL Prasanna. Then there are three channels which come under the ‘Other Channels’ category namely One Shopping, One Bazar, and GTPL Zayka.