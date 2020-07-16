GTPL Hathway Adds 50,000 Broadband Subscribers, Set to Launch Hybrid Box

GTPL Hathway on Wednesday said that the company added 50,000 broadband subscribers including 20,000 Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) users in its first quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company shared the data in its first quarter financial results for the period ended June, 2020. GTPL Hathway said that the addition of broadband subscribers in its first quarter of the current financial year represents two times growth as compared to the same period in the previous year. The company said that it also added 180,000 new Home-pass, broadband enabled homes in the first quarter ended June.

GTPL Hathway Broadband ARPU Remains Flat at Rs 422

Despite the additions, GTPL Hathway said that its average revenue per user (ARPU) in the broadband space for the first quarter ended June remained flat at Rs 422. However, GTPL Hathway said that the data consumption per user was at 162GB per month as of June 2020, up from 120GB per month in June 2019. The company said that the spike in data consumption represented an 35% increase Year-over-Year (YoY).

GTPL Hathway said that its broadband subscriber base touched 455,000 as on June 30, 2020 of which 120,000 are said to be FTTH subscribers.

Meanwhile, the company is said to have seeded 10.21 million Set-Top Boxes (STB) to users while 7.21 million were classified as Paying Subscribers as of June, 2020.

GTPL Hathway highlighted that the “successful implementation” of the New Tariff Order (NTO) has created expansion opportunities in its existing markets. Crucially, the company said that the NTO has also lifted the entry barriers in untapped markets.

“GTPL Hathway delivered another strong quarter. The highlight of the quarter was strong profitability and debt reduction,” Anirudhsinh Jadeja, managing director of GTPL Hathway, said in the release. “Our CATV Business expansion in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana is on track and it will gain momentum in the coming quarters [sic].”

GTPL Hathway Set to Launch Hybrid Box with Cable, Broadband and OTT Access

It was said that the company will launch an hybrid box in the current financial year that will enable users to access broadband, cable and Over-the-Top (OTT) content from one access point.

“During the current financial year, we plan to launch a Hybrid box, which will enable us to provide multiservice product that will have Broadband, OTT and Cable service at an attractive price point,” Jadeja said.

The company reported an 10% YoY increase in its overall consolidated revenue while its cable TV subscription revenue is said to be up 7% YoY. Further, the consolidated broadband revenue of GTPL Hathway is up by 34% YoY.