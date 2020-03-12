Trai NTO 2.0: Hathway, Den Networks and Other Cable TV Operators Yet to Apply New Rules

Highlights Trai urged operators to implement NTO 2.0 by March 1

Popular Cable TV operators failed to implement the new rules

DTH operators already migrated every user to NTO 2.0

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) firmly said that the new amendments to National Tariff Order (NTO) or NTO 2.0 would become effective on March 1. While all the DTH operators complied with Trai, it is not the case with Cable TV service providers. Earlier, we have reported that Siti Networks and Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication Pvt Ltd (TCCL) revised the NCF and Multi TV charges as per Trai’s NTO 2.0. However, popular Cable TV operators like Hathway, Den Networks, GTPL Hathway and so on are yet to apply the new rules. As part of the amendments, Trai urged that the users will get 200 FTA channels in the base NCF slab of Rs 130 (excluding taxes). Multi TV users also got a huge relief as the telecom regulator is restricting operators from not charging more than 40% NCF of primary connection.

Popular Cable TV Operators Yet to Comply With Trai NTO 2.0

We are almost halfway through March and yet Cable TV service providers did not implement the new changes brought by Trai with NTO 2.0. As we have spotted, Hathway is still charging the old NCF prices of Rs 130 for the first 100 channels, then Rs 25 for every additional 20 channel being added. Same is the case with Den Networks and GTPL Hathway. Apart from some local Cable TV service providers, the popular ones are yet to implement the new rules set by Trai. Several users of Hathway and Den Networks have started approaching the companies via social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook regarding the implementation of the new rules.

And we already know that broadcasters are not willing to back off as they think the new amendments will not provide any relief to them. Trai stated that it would implement NTO 2.0 as planned and all the four pay DTH operators- Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV and Sun Direct followed the regulator’s orders.

Trai NTO 2.0: How It Benefits the Subscribers

The implementation of Trai’s NTO 2.0 means subscribers will see slightly reduced TV bills every month. Earlier, both DTH and Cable TV subscribers used to pay Network Capacity Fee (NCF) of Rs 130 (excluding taxes) for the first 100 SD channels, after which Rs 20 will be charged for every 25 channels added. However, Trai is now allowing operators to provide 200 FTA channels in the base slab of Rs 130 itself. While some DTH operators have just two NCF slabs of Rs 153.40 and Rs 188.80 per month, some of them have three or four NCF slabs on offer after the recent revision.

Also, Multi TV prices have come down drastically. Hathway is currently charging full NCF of Rs 153 for every secondary connection, but it will charge less than Rs 62 (including taxes) as NCF for every Multi TV connection once it implements Trai’s NTO 2.0. That said, we don’t have any official info on when the Cable TV operators will implement new amendments as the deadline set by Trai is already past.