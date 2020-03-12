OnePlus 5 and 5T Now Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.11 Update With February Security Patches

Highlights OxygenOS 9.0.11 update is rolling out to both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones

It has been close to three years since the launch of OnePlus 5 and the phone continues to get software updates. As we already know, OnePlus guarantees three years of software updates to its smartphones. During the first two years, the company will roll out major Android upgrades along with monthly security updates. In the third year, OnePlus releases security updates only. The OnePlus 5 and 5T will soon reach their end of the life cycle. Both the smartphones are now getting official OxygenOS 9.0.11 update with February 2020 security patches and general bug fixes. The update weighs 335MB in size and it is already rolling out via OTA. OnePlus already confirmed that it would release Android 10 update to both the OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones.

OxygenOS 9.0.11 for OnePlus 5 Series: What’s New?

The OnePlus 5 and 5T were launched in 2017 and the company will provide software support till the end of 2020 since the latter was launched in November 2017. The latest OxygenOS 9.0.11 update brings February 2020 security patches to both the smartphones along with improved system stability and general bug fixes. The OTA rollout has already begun to both the phones and you can expect it in the coming weeks.

As for the update size, it depends on your smartphone and which version it is currently running. If you are not on OxygenOS 9.0.10, then the OTA update size will be over 1.5GB, otherwise, it will be less than 350MB in size. Also, it is worth noting that the update is rolling out in a phased manner, so it might take a while before hitting your handset.

OnePlus 5 and 5T Will Receive Android 10 Update in Q2 2020

As mentioned above, OnePlus releases software updates to its smartphones for three years. During the first two years, the company will roll out iterative Android upgrades, monthly security updates and new OxygenOS updates. In the third year, OnePlus will push bi-monthly security updates. However, OnePlus is always known for its stellar software support in the smartphone industry. Owing to that, the Chinese smartphone company confirmed that the OnePlus 5 and 5T would also get an iterative upgrade in the form of Android 10 in Q2 2020. While the timeline of the update rollout might change, it is good to see a phone from 2017 getting latest Android update.