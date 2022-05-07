Broadband Plans That Are Not Popular But Provide a Great Deal For Money

While the broadband market is majorly dominated by some of the prominent players such as Jio and Airtel, there are a number of other internet service providers (ISPs) that offer amazing value packs. Most of these ISPs provide their services in select cities of India but offer good connectivity speed and efficient services. Mentioned below are select broadband plans from lesser-known ISPs that offer a great deal for the money.

Netplus Broadband

Netplus is an ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus can provide connectivity with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. However, the company also provides truly unlimited plans that offer access to the OTT platform. Netplus offers 200 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 999 per month which is exclusive of taxes. Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. The plan offers a choice for the users to go for either an Amazon Prime Video subscription or a bundled pack of Zee5 Premium, Voot Select and EROS Now. Moreover, the Data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP data is levied.

Connect Broadband – 100 Mbps Plan

Connect Broadband is a popular company which provides FTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Users can go for a 100 Mbps plan offered by the company which comes at a price tag of Rs 1,301 per month. The plan offers truly unlimited data as well as Local + STD calls. What makes the plan unique is that It comes with access to 8 OTT platforms including the likes of Eros Now, Zee5 Premium and more. Furthermore, the plan also offers free ISD calling of up to 1500 minutes.

Hathway – 200 Mbps Plan

When it comes to the broadband plans, Hathway provides multiple plans for its user base, however, it is a suitable option for those looking to invest in the long term as its plans start with quarterly subscriptions. One of the better plans provided by the telco is its 200 Mbps pack. The company offers a GPON Superpremium broadband plan that offers 200 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 2,997 for a period of three months. The company also offers the plan for six months and 12 months at a price tag of Rs 5,994 and Rs 11,988 respectively. The plans from Hathway are truly unlimited and no FUP limit is levied. It is to be noted that the plan is based on the city of Mumbai and it may vary across different cities in India.