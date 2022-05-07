BSNL Offers These Amazing Heavy-Data Long-Term Prepaid Plans

The Indian telecom sector is dominated by the three private players – Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. However, the state-owned telco BSNL also provides prepaid plans that offer benefits just as the other operators. In fact, BSNL offers significantly more data with its short as well as long-term validity plans. In this article, we are going to take a look at the long-term prepaid plans offered by BSNL that provide a hefty amount of data.

The Plans

The first plan on the list is STV_399 which offers 1GB data per day for a period of 80 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for Rs 399. The plan also gives free access to BSNL tunes and Lokdhun content. The next is a similar plan but with slightly better benefits. The telco offers an STV_429 plan that offers 1GB data per day as well for 81 days with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with the access to Eros Now entertainment services for Rs 429.

The next on the list is a data-oriented prepaid plan offered by the telco. The plan comes at a price tag of Rs 447 and offers a total of 100GB of high-speed data. Beyond the set limit of 100GB of data, users can access the internet at 80 Kbps of speed. The plan comes with a validity period of 60 calendar days and even though it is mentioned under ‘Data Voucher’ on the website, it still offers unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS per day. Along with the STV_447 plan, users can also get a subscription to BSNL Tunes and Eros Now Entertainment Services.

BSNL also offers an STV_499 pack for its users that has a three-month validity period. For Rs 499, BSNL users can get 2GB data per day for a validity period of 90 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. This plan does not come with any OTT subscription. In addition to this, BSNL also offers a prepaid plan with a yearlong validity that only provides daily data. Users can get the DATA_1498 plan which provides 2GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days at a price tag of Rs 1,498.

Last on the list is the long-term as well as high data prepaid plan offered by the government-owned telco – BSNL. The prepaid plan called STV_WFH_599 from BSNL comes at a price of Rs 599 and offers 5GB data per day. Post the usage of the set data limit, users can enjoy the internet at 80 Kbps. Moreover, the validity period of this plan is 84 days. Users also get truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day in Home LSA and national roaming including while roaming in Mumbai and Delhi. The plan also offers a subscription to the Zing streaming platform which allows users access to thousands of songs, movies and other entertainment content. Another benefit this plan includes is that users can get unlimited free night data from 00:00 hours to 05:00 hours.