Samsung Launches Sound Tower and Premium Soundbars Lineup in India

Samsung on Wednesday launched its 2020 lineup of sound devices in India including the new Sound Tower along with the Q Series and T Series Soundbars. The company said that the devices were tuned at the Samsung Audio Lab in Valencia, California to give users a “perfectly balanced and room-filing sound.” The Sound Tower with 1500 watt output features built-in woofer and bi-directional sound that is said to be ideal for large spaces with DJ effects, karaoke and LED party lights. Meanwhile, the Q and T series Soundbars is said to be packed with features like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology.

Samsung Launches Sound Tower and Soundbars in Multiple Variants in India

The company said that the Sound Tower is being launched in two variants in India namely MX-T70 and MX-T50. Samsung said that the Sound Tower series is designed for in-house entertainments to small gatherings.

The Sound Tower series is said to be capable of delivering “exceptionally loud and crisp sound quality.” Crucially, the company promises no distortion at high volumes even at an output ranging from 500 watts and 1500 watts.

Samsung said that the Sound Tower series features multiple USB ports along with multi-connection options through Bluetooth and Group Play that allows up to 10 Sound Tower speakers with one audio source. The Sound Tower series are also said to be splash proof.

Meanwhile, the Q Series Soundbars is said to include Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology that enables both TV speakers and Q Soundbar to work together to create “ultimate sound synergy.” Further, the Q Series Soundbars is also said to feature Samsung’s proprietary Acoustic Beam technology that creates 3D overhead sound effects. The users with the Q Series Soundbar can connect to the speakers with the Amazon Alexa with voice commands to access content in addition to the Samsung SmartThings app. The Q Series also features Game Mode Pro and Adaptive Sound technology that automatically delivers optimized sound.

Similar to the Q Series, the company said that the T Series features Smart Sound technology that optimizes sound for TV series, sports and news. The T Series Soundbar is also said to include a Game Mode technology. The users can connect to the T Series through HDMI cable or Bluetooth with the Soundbar enabling users to connect two different mobile devices at the same time.

The company said that the users can also connect to its Samsung Sound Tower and Soundbars through the exclusive Samsung Audio Remote app.

“Samsung’s signature Q-Symphony technology in our 2020 Sound Devices line-up is going to offer unmatched sound quality,” Raju Pullan, senior vice president at Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung India, said in the release. “With performance and innovative features that are truly game changers, the new line-up is designed for those looking for the sound of perfection.”

Samsung Sound Tower and Soundbars: Pricing and Availability

The company said that the Sound Tower series and the Soundbars will be available at the Samsung online store, Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas from July 16.

“The 2020 range of Sound Tower has been built to light up your party, while the Q & T Series Soundbars will certainly excite the audiophiles and cinephiles,” Pullan said. “We are certain that in the new normal where customers are spending more family time viewing content, our new range will enhance the cinematic experience.”

The MX-T50 Sound Tower is said to carry a price tag of Rs 29,990 while the MX-T70 Sound Tower is priced at Rs 42,990.

The Q Series Soundbars are said to come in four models with the base HQ-Q60T carrying a price tag of Rs 35,990 while the HW-Q800T is priced at Rs 53,990. Further, the HW-Q900T is priced at Rs 1,03,990 while the top tier HQ-Q950T carries a price tag of Rs 1,39,990.

The company has launched the T Series Soundbars in seven models in the price range of Rs 10,990 to Rs 35,990. The HW-T400 is priced at Rs 10,990 while the HW-T42E and HW-T420 are priced at Rs 16,990. Further, the HW-T45E and the HW-T450 are priced at Rs 19,990 while the HW-T550 and HW-T650 carries a price tag Rs 25,990 and Rs 35,990 respectively.

The company said that HW-T45E priced at Rs 19,990 will be Amazon exclusive while the HW-T42E with a price tag of Rs 16,990 will be an Flipkart exclusive.