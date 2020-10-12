GTPL Hathway Set to Launch Hybrid Box in Coming Months

GTPL Hathway on Saturday announced that it added 80,000 net broadband users in the second quarter of the current financial year including 40,000 Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) users. The company engaged in Digital Cable TV and broadband services announced its second quarter and half yearly results for the period ended September 30, 2020. GTPL Hathway said that it has added 1,30,000 net broadband subscribers in its first quarter of the current financial year. The company said that the revenues from its internet services during the first half of the current financial year hit Rs 119.6 crores, up 51% year-over-year (YoY).

GTPL Hathway Data Consumption Up 55% YoY

In the second quarter of the current financial year, GTPL Hathway highlighted that the revenues from its internet services segment touched Rs 67 crores, up 68% YoY.

“Our Broadband business has gained momentum and we added 1,30,000 Broadband subscribers during H1 FY21,” Anirudhsinh Jadeja, managing director of GTPL Hathway, said in the release. “We are No.6 private wireline broadband company in India, offering high speed and truly unlimited data.”

The company said that the data consumption per user increased 55% YoY to hit 195GB per month as on September 30, 2020. GTPL Hathway highlighted that the data consumption per user in September, 2019, was at 126GB per month.

“We are looking forward for a strong H2 FY21 coupled with our planned launch of Hybrid Box in coming months,” Jadeja said in the release.

The managing director of GTPL Hathway has been consistently teasing its hybrid box that is said to enable users to access broadband, cable and Over-the-Top (OTT) content. In 2019, it was reported that the operator was “testing” its hybrid box with select users in the Gujarat state.

GTPL Hathway said that its average revenue per user (ARPU) for the period ended September 30, 2020 was at Rs 430. The operator said that it has deployed GPON technology for delivering high speed and high volume broadband services in Gujarat. Crucially, it was said that GTPL Hathway is planning to expand to other regions by upgrading to FTTX solutions.

GTPL Hathway Seeded Over 10 Million Set-Top Box

Meanwhile, the operator also highlighted that it has seeded 10.41 million Set-Top Box (STB) as of the second quarter of the current financial year with its paying users hitting 7.30 million mark.

GTPL Hathway said that its cable TV subscription revenue was up 3% YoY to hit Rs 267.7 crores for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“The successful implementation of the New Tariff Order (NTO) in India has opened avenues for expansion in existing markets & lifted entry barriers in untapped markets,” GTPL Hathway said in its release.

The operator also highlighted that it continues to expand its footprint in its existing market while also penetrating new markets “through inorganic route.”

In its investor presentation for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the operator highlighted that it has “maintained subscriber base” despite the “adverse business situation” due to COVID-19. GTPL Hathway said that it has seeded 200,000 STBs in the second quarter of the current financial year. The operator also highlighted that it has expanded its cable TV business to Tripura during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. GTPL Hathway said that it is currently present in 13 states across India.