Excitel Now Offering Subscribers Only Fiber Based Broadband Plans

Excitel is now only offering fibre-based broadband plans to its users across India. The internet service provider (ISP) earlier offered two types of broadband plans namely Reeltime and Fiber. Difference between the two was that Reeltime packs offered broadband plans with 100 Mbps speed while Fiber plans offered 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speeds. The operator has now removed all of its Reeltime plans for its users now. As of now, there are 12 cities where Excitel provides its broadband services — Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bangalore, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Unnao, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Vijayawada. More on the story ahead.

Excitel Broadband Plans on Offer for the Subscribers

The Reeltime plans in Delhi and NCR region were offered in three tiers namely 50 Mbps, 75 Mbps and 100 Mbps speed. The 50 Mbps Reeltime plan carried a price tag of Rs 695 per month while the monthly prices of 75 Mbps and 100 Mbps plan was set at Rs 845 and Rs 995 respectively. The operator also offered Reeltime plans with long term validity such as 3 months, 6 months and 12 months.

However, in Delhi and all the other Excitel cities, the operator now only offers three plans including the 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speed. The monthly charges of the 100 Mbps plan is Rs 699 per month. Further, the 200 Mbps plan and the 300 Mbps plan carries a price tag of Rs 849 per month and Rs 999 per month respectively.

The operator also offers plans with longer validity in the Delhi circle with the users opting for the long term plans will have the effective price of the packs reduced. For three months, the 100 Mbps plan comes for Rs 565 per month, the 200 Mbps plan comes for Rs 638 per month, and the 300 Mbps plan comes for Rs 752 per month.

Excitel also offers 100 Mbps plans with four months, six months and nine months validity with the effective price at Rs 508, Rs 490 and Rs 424 per month.Similarly, the operator also offers semi annual pack of the 200 Mbps plan carrying an effective price of Rs 597 per month. Excitel offers 300 Mbps packs with four months and nine months validity with its effective price for the users set at Rs 635 and Rs 471 respectively.

With all the plans, the subscribers will get a dual-band Wi-Fi router. The subscriber will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,000 for the Optical Network Unit (ONU) device. There is no 12 months plan available for the users living in Delhi NCR.

But for the subscribers in Hyderabad, they get a 12 months plan. For 12 months, the 100 Mbps plan costs Rs 436 per month, the 200 Mbps plan costs Rs 529 per month, and the 300 Mbps plan costs Rs 623 per month. Rest of the plans offered in Hyderabad are the same as of Delhi with a few distinctions such as there are no four months and nine months plans available. But there is a 300 Mbps plan available with six months validity which is not the case in Delhi.

The plans offered in Bangalore are the same as those offered in Hyderabad. Prices of the plans don’t differ on any of the cities and neither do the benefits. But there are some plans which are specific to select circles. So apart from minimal differences, Excitel now offers near identical plans across 12 cities in India.