Nokia Announces Android 11 Update for Multiple Devices, All You Should Know

Finnish smartphone maker Nokia Mobile on Thursday announced that it will soon be rolling out Android 11 updates for its various devices. The company said that it will be rolling out the updates in a phased manner with the roadmap stretching to the second quarter of 2021. The company in its update roadmap highlighted that a total of 14 devices will be receiving the update in the coming quarters. So if you are a Nokia smartphone user, keep reading ahead to find out when Android 11 will come to your smartphone.

Android 11 Phased Update for Nokia Devices

Starting with the fourth quarter of the current year, the company said that the Nokia 8.3 5G will receive the Android 11 update. Further, Nokia said that the Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 8.1 will also receive the Android 11 update between the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

In Q1 2021, a total of five devices will receive the update — Nokia 1.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 2.3, and Nokia 3.4. The company also said that three devices will receive the Android 11 update between Q1 and Q2 of 2021 including Nokia 3.2, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2.

Meanwhile, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 9 Pureview are currently scheduled to receive the Android 11 update in Q2 of 2021.

It has to be noted that Chinese tech giant OnePlus had already started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 8 series users. For the unaware, OxygenOS 11 is completely based on Android 11. OnePlus has improved the system stability and rolled out a new UI with the update.

For now, only OnePlus 8 series users will be getting the update, but very soon, the OxygenOS 11 update will be rolled out for OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 6 series, and OnePlus Nord devices. The thing to note here is that OnePlus has omitted rolling out the update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3 series.

Samsung is also ready to bring the Android 11 update to its smartphone users with One UI 3.0. Although it will take some time unlike Nokia and OnePlus as Samsung launches a plethora of smartphones every year.