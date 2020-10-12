Tata Sky Providing 2 Months Bonus Credit for ICICI Bank Users

Tata Sky is offering two months of cashback to ICICI Bank users who recharge for one year

October 12th, 2020
    India’s leading Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator Tata Sky is now providing users with 2 months of cashback when they recharge for full 12 months. The operator highlighted that the offer is only to those users who recharge their account with an ICICI debit or credit card. Further, if the subscriber wishes to recharge for 6 months, then the user will be eligible to receive a one-month cashback. Similar to the annual cashback offer, the users recharging for six months must use an ICICI debit or credit card to be eligible for one-month cashback. More on the story ahead.

    Tata Sky Special Offer for ICICI Bank Subscribers

    Tata Sky also highlighted further terms and conditions around the cashback offer for ICICI Bank users. It is said that the offer is only applicable for the subscribers until October 31, 2020. Further, the offer is only applicable to transactions and recharges which are done directly through the website or the mobile app of Tata Sky.

    The operator said that the cashback will be credited into the user’s account in 7 working days. If the customer is getting cashback for two months, then the first month’s cashback would be credited within 48 hours and the second month’s cashback would be credited within 7 working days.

    It was noted that the recharges done on the day of activation of the Tata Sky account will not be eligible for receiving the benefits under this offer.

    The largest DTH operator in India currently also provides a dedicated offer to the Bank of Baroda users. Similar to the ICICI Bank users, Tata Sky enables Bank of Baroda users to receive two months cashback on recharge of 12 months using Bank of Baroda credit card. The Bank of Baroda offer is said to be valid once per card till November 30, 2020.

    Additionally, the users without ICICI Bank users or Bank of Baroda users can also earn cashback on 12 months of recharge, however, the cashback is said to be one month value.

