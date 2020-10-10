OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Get OxygenOS 11, New UI, Updated Zen Mode and More

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update for its OnePlus 8 series namely the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has done a phenomenal job in rolling out this Android update for its flagship devices. The Chinese tech giant had announced a developer version of OxygenOS 11 in August and now it is rolling the stable version out for the OnePlus 8 series in India. OnePlus has confirmed the rollout of the update through a post on its community forum. The company said that the OxygenOS 11 will improve the overall efficiency of the smartphone which would result in a much better experience while using a big-screen smartphone such as OnePlus 8. More on the story ahead.

OxygenOS 11 Update, What it Brings to the OnePlus 8 Devices

OnePlus shared the key changes that will entail with the OxygenOS 11 update. First of all, a fresh UI for the smartphone has been introduced which comes with various optimisations. There is a brand new weather UI which will keep switching between sunset and sunrise.

Game Space has been improved. Now the users can quickly reply to a WhatsApp or Instagram message through a small window on the screen while playing games. A new feature called ‘mis-touch prevention’ has been added to the Game Space as well.

Then a shortcut key for enabling/disabling ‘Dark Mode’ has been added. Just by swiping down in the screen, the user can find this shortcut key in the quick-settings menu. Zen Mode now comes with 5 new themes (space, ocean, grassland, and so on). Timing options have been added as well. Now, you will also be able to invite your friends to join you in the Zen Mode. Further, the update also touches on the basic elements including Gallery. These were all the major updates that you should know about.

Right now the update is only rolled out for the OnePlus 8 series. OnePlus has said that in the near future, other devices such as the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 6 series, and OnePlus Nord will also get the update as well.