Bharti Airtel Enables Users to Add Family Members for Quick Recharge

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom operators of India is now letting users add family members in their Airtel Thanks app account. The feature is said to allow users to recharge the phone numbers of their loved ones anytime they wish. But it is not just the phone number (both prepaid and postpaid) that a user can recharge, but also other types of connections that are bought from Airtel. Along with this, users will also receive reminders from the Airtel Thanks app for recharging regularly for their loved ones. More on the story ahead.

Airtel Users Can Recharge for Family and Friends Very Easily Now

All a user needs to do for adding numbers of their friends and family is to head to the Airtel Thanks app. After that, the user has to scroll down and find the offer page ‘Quick recharge for your loved ones’. After tapping on the offer page, the user will be prompted to add the number of the person they want to recharge.

The company on the Airtel Thanks app has highlighted that the ‘Quick Recharge for your loved ones’ facility is currently available for ‘Prepaid’, ‘Postpaid’, ‘DTH’, and ‘Broadband.’ The users are required to select the appropriate service to recharge and to pay for the service. After selecting either of these services, all a user needs to do is enter the number and tap on ‘Proceed’. Upon selecting the service and the number, the user will receive a one-time-password (OTP) that needs to be entered into the system.

Once added, the users can regularly recharge the number that has been added and they don’t have to worry anymore about going out of balance. To see all the accounts that have been added, the users can head to the home of the Airtel Thanks app.

The users need to head to the ‘View added accounts’ option, just tap on that and it will show you all the added numbers on your profile. The screen also reflects the amount of balance the user has left on their number and also the expiry date of their current plan. So you can do your timely recharges for them based on the information available.

It has to be noted that the key rivals of Airtel including Reliance Jio and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have similar options for the users to recharge for friends and family. However, the second-largest wireless operator in India has now provided an option to view more information on the added accounts such as the balance and validity of the plans.