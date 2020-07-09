Airtel Thanks App Gets Regional Language Support

Bharti Airtel has launched vernacular support on Airtel Thanks app. The move by Airtel is a part of innovative digital interventions to simplify the customer journey and help them unlock the full potential of various digital services offered by the telco. Adarsh Nair, CPO of Bharti Airtel stated that India is transforming into a smartphone nation and nearly 35% of the Airtel Thanks app users are from Tier 2/3 towns and rural markets. The deep support of multiple languages will make Airtel Thanks app more relevant and accessible for customers and help them explore all the digital services offered by Airtel.

Vernacular Support Feature is Live on Android

Airtel prepaid customers who use Android OS will be able to enjoy the new feature. The multiple Indian languages support which has been added in Airtel Thanks app are Hindi, Telegu, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujrati, Malayalam and Punjabi. Also, Airtel has stated that support for various other Indian languages such as Odia, Kannada and Assamese will also be introduced in coming weeks. Airtel has also stated that the vernacular support feature will be shortly added on iOS.

Vernacular Support Will Make User Experience Simple and Interactive

As smartphone consumption is extensively growing in India, a major chunk of the users belong to smaller towns and villages. The newly released feature on Airtel Thanks app will make the user experience simpler and more interactive as they will be able to resonate better with their native language. As the language barriers will be removed, users will also be able to explore the wide variety of digital services offered by the telco under Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel Thanks App Allows Access to Digital Self Care

Airtel Thanks app acts as a digital gateway to all Airtel services. The app offers access to digital self-care which allows the users to make bill payments, recharges, check data usage and balance details. Apart from this, the app also offers a preview of Airtel’s digital entertainment library. Also, the app provides easy registration of customers service-related issues.