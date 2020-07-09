Excitel Broadband Offering Unlimited Data With 100 Mbps Speeds at Rs 699

Excitel has started providing broadband services in Kanpur and Lucknow now

By July 9th, 2020 AT 5:26 PM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Broadband connections are in huge demand at the moment. Looking at the opportunity and demand, many internet service providers (ISPs) have started expanding through India. One of those ISPs is Excitel. More than 3,00,000 Indian homes are connected with the Excitel broadband. Excitel is considered as one of the fastest-growing broadband networks in India. Until now, Excitel was only serving in these cities — Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Bangalore. But now the company has expanded its operation into two new cities — Lucknow and Kanpur.

    Uttar Pradesh One Of the Most Promising Markets

    “Uttar Pradesh is one of the most promising markets and we are elated to begin operations in the Capital city of Lucknow and Kanpur. During the COVID-19 lockdown, there has been an exponential rise in the need for internet connectivity as the majority of populations are currently operating from home. Businesses, students, and households are relying majorly on internet services for their day to day activities. With an aim to meet this huge demand we have aggressive plans of getting the world-class FTTH services at affordable rates in the western belt of UP”, said Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO of Excitel.

    Excitel has plans to enter into Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities. It believes that telcos have so far neglected the smaller cities. But Excitel believes in eliminating digital exclusion. Adding to this, it has plans of reaching 50,000 customers in Lucknow and Kanpur by 2021. At present, the broadband company is serving to 12,000 people in Kanpur and 6,000 people in Lucknow.

    One of the most interesting things about purchasing a plan from Excitel for people in Lucknow and Kanpur is that there is no FUP limit on their data plans. So you can enjoy unlimited data at great speeds without any worry. Excitel has plans for only selling FTTH services by the end of the year. The internet service provider has a range of plans all with 100 Mbps speeds and different validities.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Excitel Broadband Offering Unlimited Data With 100 Mbps Speeds at Rs 699

    Broadband connections are in huge demand at the moment. Looking at the opportunity and demand, many internet service providers (ISPs)...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Thanks App Gets Regional Language Support

    Bharti Airtel has launched vernacular support on Airtel Thanks app. The move by Airtel is a part of innovative digital interventions...

    module-4-img

    Lava Z61 Pro with 3100mAh Battery and Face Unlock Feature Launched in India, Priced at Rs 5,774

    Lava has launched its new smartphone Lava Z61 Pro in India. The Lava Z61 Pro is the latest addition in...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 Set to Receive Galaxy S20 Features

    module-4-img

    Motorola One Fusion+ Price Increased by Rs 500 in India, Now Available at Rs 17,499

    module-4-img

    Samsung Launches Crystal 4K Smart TV Series and Unbox Magic 3 Series in India

    module-4-img

    Samsung Schedules Galaxy Unpacked Event for August 5, Note 20 and Fold 2 Expected to be Unveiled