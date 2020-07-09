Excitel Broadband Offering Unlimited Data With 100 Mbps Speeds at Rs 699

Broadband connections are in huge demand at the moment. Looking at the opportunity and demand, many internet service providers (ISPs) have started expanding through India. One of those ISPs is Excitel. More than 3,00,000 Indian homes are connected with the Excitel broadband. Excitel is considered as one of the fastest-growing broadband networks in India. Until now, Excitel was only serving in these cities — Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Bangalore. But now the company has expanded its operation into two new cities — Lucknow and Kanpur.

Uttar Pradesh One Of the Most Promising Markets

“Uttar Pradesh is one of the most promising markets and we are elated to begin operations in the Capital city of Lucknow and Kanpur. During the COVID-19 lockdown, there has been an exponential rise in the need for internet connectivity as the majority of populations are currently operating from home. Businesses, students, and households are relying majorly on internet services for their day to day activities. With an aim to meet this huge demand we have aggressive plans of getting the world-class FTTH services at affordable rates in the western belt of UP”, said Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO of Excitel.

Excitel has plans to enter into Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities. It believes that telcos have so far neglected the smaller cities. But Excitel believes in eliminating digital exclusion. Adding to this, it has plans of reaching 50,000 customers in Lucknow and Kanpur by 2021. At present, the broadband company is serving to 12,000 people in Kanpur and 6,000 people in Lucknow.

One of the most interesting things about purchasing a plan from Excitel for people in Lucknow and Kanpur is that there is no FUP limit on their data plans. So you can enjoy unlimited data at great speeds without any worry. Excitel has plans for only selling FTTH services by the end of the year. The internet service provider has a range of plans all with 100 Mbps speeds and different validities.