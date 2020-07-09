Redmi Note 9 Heading to India, Teaser Hints at Amazon Exclusive

Redmi India on Thursday teased the launch of a new Redmi Note 9 model in India. The company in March launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. However, Redmi in April unveiled three variants of the Redmi Note 9 series for its global markets with the variants including a standard Redmi Note 9, Note 9S and Note 9 Pro. While the Redmi Note 9S and Note 9 Pro are similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note Pro Max, the standard Note 9 never made its debut in India.

Redmi Note 9 Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Platform

The standard Redmi Note 9 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 platform and sports a quad camera system in the rear.

The 48MP primary shooter is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and 2MP macro camera while an 2MP depth sensor completes the quad camera system. Further, the Redmi Note 9 also packs in a 13MP front camera in the punch-hole design and a 5020 mAh battery.

“Fasten your seatbelts and get set for an all new BEAST from the #Redmi family. Undisputed speed, undisputed performance- the #UndisputedChampion is coming soon [sic],” Redmi said in a tweet on Thursday.

Redmi Note 9 Expected to Launch in Two Variants

Globally, the company launched the Redmi Note 9 in multiple colour variants including Midnight Grey, Forest Green, Polar White. Further, the device is available in a 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and an 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The Redmi Note 9 base variant is priced at USD 199 which roughly translates to Rs 14,919 while the top-tier variant is priced at USD 249 or roughly Rs 18,667. It has to be noted that the device could feature a lower price tag when launched in India as the Redmi Note 9 Pro is currently sold in India for Rs 13,999. Further, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is sold in India at a price of Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries higher specifications as compared to the standard Redmi Note 9.

The dedicated page on Amazon with an identical teaser indicates that the device is an “Amazon Special.”