Redmi Note 9 Heading to India, Teaser Hints at Amazon Exclusive

Redmi India on Thursday teased the launch of a new Redmi Note 9 model in India. The company in March launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. However, Redmi in April unveiled three variants of the Redmi Note 9 series for its global markets with the variants including a standard Redmi Note 9, Note 9S and Note 9 Pro. While the Redmi Note 9S and Note 9 Pro are similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note Pro Max, the standard Note 9 never made its debut in India.
Redmi Note 9 Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Platform
The standard Redmi Note 9 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 platform and sports a quad camera system in the rear.
The 48MP primary shooter is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and 2MP macro camera while an 2MP depth sensor completes the quad camera system. Further, the Redmi Note 9 also packs in a 13MP front camera in the punch-hole design and a 5020 mAh battery.
“Fasten your seatbelts and get set for an all new BEAST from the #Redmi family. Undisputed speed, undisputed performance- the #UndisputedChampion is coming soon [sic],” Redmi said in a tweet on Thursday.
Redmi Note 9 Expected to Launch in Two Variants
Globally, the company launched the Redmi Note 9 in multiple colour variants including Midnight Grey, Forest Green, Polar White. Further, the device is available in a 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and an 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
The Redmi Note 9 base variant is priced at USD 199 which roughly translates to Rs 14,919 while the top-tier variant is priced at USD 249 or roughly Rs 18,667. It has to be noted that the device could feature a lower price tag when launched in India as the Redmi Note 9 Pro is currently sold in India for Rs 13,999. Further, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is sold in India at a price of Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries higher specifications as compared to the standard Redmi Note 9.
The dedicated page on Amazon with an identical teaser indicates that the device is an “Amazon Special.”
Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.
