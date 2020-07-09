Realme C11 to Launch in India on July 14

Realme C11 was launched in Malaysia last month under the budget smartphone segment of Realme. Now the smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch the Realme C11 in the Indian market. Realme has confirmed through a press invite that the Realme C11 will be launched in India via an online event which is scheduled on July 14, 2020. Since the smartphone has been officially launched in Malaysia, the specifications and features of the device are available on the internet. Realme has packed dual rear camera setup in the Realme C11 along with 5000mAh battery. The company claims that the battery of the smartphone could deliver up to 31.9 hours of talk time on a single charge.

Realme C11: Specifications and Features

The Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and Realme UI, which will enhance the browsing experience of users. Under the veil, the device rocks an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset along with 2GB RAM. Also, the device has 32 GB internal storage which is expandable using a dedicated microSD card. As of camera specifications, the smartphone features a dual-rear camera setup which houses 13MP primary camera and 2MP secondary camera.

Towards the front, the Realme C11 has 5MP selfie camera with f/2.4 lens. To power the device, Realme has featured 5000mAh battery in the smartphone which will deliver 31.9 hours of talk on a single charge. However, the battery does not have fast charging support.

Realme C11: Pricing and Availability

The Realme C11 is geared up to make its way in the Indian market. Realme will unveil the smartphone in India through an online event which is scheduled on July 14, 2020. The launch event will be streamed in all the online platforms of Realme like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. As of pricing, the company has not announced any official statement. However, it is expected that the Realme C11 will be priced around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8000 as the smartphone was launched in Malaysia for MYR 429 (approx. Rs 7,500). Realme C11 was launched in a single variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Also, the smartphone was unveiled in two colour options which are Mint Green and Pepper Grey variant in the Malaysian market.