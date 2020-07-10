JioMeet Launches Additional Security Features to Enhance User Experience

JioMeet users will be able to set their meeting passwords to facilitate frequent meetings

By July 10th, 2020 AT 7:02 AM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    jiomeet-additional-security-features-user-experience

    Reliance Industries video conferencing arm JioMeet is getting new features to enhance the browsing experience of users and give them a comfortable and hassle-free video calling experience. The company has announced that JioMeet will receive additional security features which will keep the private data of users safe so that they don’t have to worry about security breach by attackers. The move comes from the company after hackers and attackers posted obscene images in rival app Zoom. The new security features have been rolled out in the Android platform, and users can update the app to enjoy the features. However, the new feature will be rolled out in iOS soon.

    JioMeet has Refreshed the User Interface and Look

    Apart from adding new security features, JioMeet has refreshed the user interface and look to enhance the customer experience. As reported by PTI, the latest security features rolled out in the app include personal meeting rooms with the ability to set one’s password which can be helpful in frequent conferencing sessions such as school classes or frequent business meetings. Also, the new version of the JioMeet app has a single-use sign-on for enterprise users which will allow the users to use their existing user-ID and password. To add more in the new security features list, JioMeet users will also be able to enlarge and pin a meeting participant by double-clicking on the video screen of the participant. Enterprise users will also get the option to search and conference with other teammates without exiting from the main conference.

    JioMeet Offers 24 Hours of Video Conferencing

    JioMeet was launched by the company with some of the most intriguing features to enhance the customer experience and fill the shortcomings which users faced in the rival app Zoom. Unlike Zoom, which offers 40 minutes of video conferencing, JioMeet provides 24 hours of video calls without any interruptions. Also, JioMeet allows nine participants in a single mobile screen whereas Zoom just allows four participants. JioMeet app supports HD audio and video call with 100 participants and offers various features to cater to the video call need of digital users.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    JioMeet Launches Additional Security Features to Enhance User Experience

    Reliance Industries video conferencing arm JioMeet is getting new features to enhance the browsing experience of users and give them...

    module-4-img

    Realme C11 to Launch in India on July 14

    Realme C11 was launched in Malaysia last month under the budget smartphone segment of Realme. Now the smartphone manufacturer is...

    module-4-img

    Redmi Note 9 Heading to India, Teaser Hints at Amazon Exclusive

    Redmi India on Thursday teased the launch of a new Redmi Note 9 model in India. The company in March...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone to Come With Snapdragon 865+

    module-4-img

    Moto G 5G Plus Launched With 90Hz Refresh Rate and Quad-Camera Setup

    module-4-img

    150 Mbps Broadband Plans from ACT Fibernet, BSNL and You Broadband

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 Set to Receive Galaxy S20 Features