Samsung Smartwatches to Now Be Made in India, Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition Launched

Samsung India on Thursday announced that its entire range of Galaxy Smartwatches will now be Made in India. The company announced the development with the launch of its Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition in the country. The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition will also be the company’s first smartwatch to be made in India. The company said that it offers the “widest range of 4G smartwatches in India.” Samsung said that its 4G smartwatch range includes nine color variants, three sizes and two design templates.

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition Compliments Users “On the Go”

The company said that its Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition enables users to track their fitness and aid them to stay connected without their need for smartphones.

“The Aluminium edition of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is our most affordable 4G watch now,” Mohandeep Singh, senior VP of Mobile Business at Samsung India, said in the release. “It’s also the first smartwatch to be made in India. With Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of ‘Make for India’ program.”

The company said that the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition introduces 4G connectivity to the “Samsung’s fastest-selling watch variant.”

The Active2 4G is said to feature 39 workout trackers with the majority focusing on indoor workouts. The device is also said to include “improved sleep analysis and stress algorithms” along with access to numerous meditation programmes for sleep and relaxation through an integration with meditation app Calm.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition powered by Tizen OS features a 1.4-inch display and packs an 340 mAh battery along with 1.5GB RAM and 4GB internal memory. The device is IP68 rated while sensors including accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, HR sensor and light sensor are all included.

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition: Pricing and Availability

Samsung said that the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition features an e-SIM and is supported by Airtel and Reliance Jio. The device is said to be available in multiple color variants including Cloud Silver, Aqua Black and Pink Gold.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition is priced at Rs 28,490 with Samsung highlighting that the device will be available from July 11 across retail stores and various online portals in India. The users purchasing the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition will also be eligible to avail 10% cashback and six months no-cost EMI till July 31, 2020.