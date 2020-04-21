Highlights Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to get a new blood pressure monitoring app

The app is expected to roll out in the third quarter of 2020

The new app will be compatible with Galaxy Watch Active 2 only

Samsung has been very impressive with its series of Galaxy Watches. One particular smartwatch from the tech giant is Galaxy Watch Active 2. Today, Samsung announced that it is going to launch a new app for the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which will be capable of monitoring blood pressure. The app will be called Samsung Health Monitor. Samsung has claimed that the app is accurate and has been certified with South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). The app was able to qualify in the category of ‘Software as a Medical Device (SaMD)’. The app is only going to work with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. None of the previously launched Galaxy watches will be compatible with the app. It is expected to be released in the Q3 of 2020.

The New App Makes Use of Heart Rate Sensors in the Smartwatch

For the new app to work, it will use the heart rate sensors present inside your watch. The catch here is that the app doesn’t automatically read your blood pressure levels. For it to do that, you need to feed the data to the app manually so that it can calculate the blood pressure for you. You will take the readings from the medically certified cuff, which is known as calibration in Samsung. Then you will enter the reading into the app manually and using the algorithms present; the app will determine your blood pressure.

Not the Latest Feature or Something New

This app isn’t something very new or unseen for a Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch Active 1 is also capable of measuring blood pressure levels with the help of the My BP Lab. It is an app developed by Samsung in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). This feature of the watch was only available in select countries though. Along with this, the app requested users to provide their consent for sharing data collected with the UCSF researchers.