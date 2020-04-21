OnePlus 7T Pro Gets a Major Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 47,999

Highlights The OnePlus 7T Pro will be available at Rs 47,999 after the price cut

OnePlus did not reduce the price of 7T Pro McLaren Edition

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are available at Rs 41,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively

OnePlus has now slashed the price of OnePlus 7T Pro in India. The OnePlus 7T Pro was launched alongside the OnePlus 7T in September 2019 at Rs 53,999. After the price cut, the 7T Pro is available at Rs 47,999 for the lone variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is still available at the same launch price of Rs 58,999. While the new prices are already reflecting on Oneplus.in, they are yet to be live on Amazon.in. Despite the price cut, we will not be able to purchase the OnePlus 7T Pro or any other smartphone in the market considering the current lockdown situation. The government said that e-commerce websites could sell non-essential items like smartphones, laptops and so on from April 20, but that decision was taken back again because of a major spike in Coronavirus positive cases.

OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Cut by Rs 6,000

The OnePlus 7T Pro was not well-received by the audience considering it was a minor upgrade over the OnePlus 7 Pro. Since the OnePlus 8 Pro is now official at Rs 54,999, the Chinese smartphone maker has reduced the price of OnePlus 7T Pro. Available at Rs 47,999, the 7T Pro offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The McLaren Edition of the smartphone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is still available at Rs 58,999.

However, the OnePlus 7T Pro may not be a good option considering the OnePlus 8 with the newest hardware available at Rs 41,999. OnePlus did not reduce any price cut on the OnePlus 7T and it is still available at Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. The company may not reduce the price of 7T anytime soon considering it still packs a punch on hardware front even in 2020.

In other news, OnePlus is yet to reveal the sale dates of OnePlus 8 series in India. The phase 2 lockdown in the country will end on May 3, after which we might see the sales resume again.