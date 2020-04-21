Xiaomi to Unveil MIUI 12 and Mi 10 Lite on April 27

Highlights Xiaomi to launch Mi 10 Lite in China this month

MIUI 12 is going to be unveiled as well

The camera of Mi 10 Lite to have 50x zoom feature

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is going to come out pretty soon. According to a new discussion thread which was found in the Mi Community of China, it was assumed that Xiaomi is going to come out with its Mi 10 Lite in very less time. Xiaomi has confirmed this news of through a Weibo post. The company was supposed to launch Mi 10 Youth Edition initially, but it can also be called the Mi 10 Lite. It is going to be a 5G phone and will launch on April 27, 2020, in China – 2 PM local time. With the smartphone, Xiaomi is also going to launch the MIUI 12. The launch of MIUI 12 comes as a surprise, considering the launch of MIUI 11 which happened in August 2019.

What Can You Expect From Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

One of the coolest features of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite will be the four rear cameras. Now, four cameras are not uncommon today, but 50x zoom is. The square-shaped camera setup in this device will be able to zoom 50x with a periscope zoom lens present in the device. The phone is not going to be very light, but it is not very heavy as well. A leak from China claims that the smartphone will weigh 192 grams. It will also be 7.98mm thick so that it will be a pretty good hands-on experience. The battery size is expected to be 4160mAh.

MIUI 12 Arriving With Changed UI and Better Features

The MIUI 12 is going to be rolling out with better features and design. It will enhance the dark mode already present in the MIUI 11. The navigations bars will get an update as well, along with the gesture commands. The new notification system which is going to come out with MIUI 12 is going to stop the pop-up ads which were a problem in MIUI 11. Talking about the camera interface, it will be enhanced as well. The new camera interface will allow you to navigate through different lens settings very quickly so that you don’t miss out on capturing an important moment.