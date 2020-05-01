Realme Rolls Out Realme UI Based on Android 10 for Realme 3 and Realme 3i

Highlights Realme 3 and Realme 3i devices would now be receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

Realme on Wednesday said that the Realme 3 and Realme 3i devices would now be receiving Realme UI based on Android 10. The company announced the development on its forums with the updates said to be rolling out in batches. The Realme UI is said to introduce several new elements to the devices including changes to the visuals, system and camera UI. Further, the Realme Share is now said to support sharing files with Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi devices. Realme is said to have optimised gestures with the gesture support extending to landscape mode. The Realme UI update also introduces a random MAC address generator which aids the devices in generating a random MAC address on connecting to WiFI that prevents users from receiving targeted ads.

Realme UI Expands its Presence

It has to be noted that Realme 3 and Realme 3i devices were launched with Oppo’s Color OS 6. Realme, despite being a sub-brand of Oppo largely used Color OS on its devices. Further, the Realme UI based on Android 10 is largely inspired by Color OS 7. While an Realme user should be hoping that the future updates bring more uniqueness to the Realme UI, the Android 10 based update would certainly be a step-up.

“Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient,” Realme said in its forum post. “Optimized user interface and improved one-handed operation.”

With the update, the company said that the users can drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in split-screen mode. The floating window feature is also said to be optimised for more apps while a focus mode is also said to be added that provides minimum distractions to users.

The company also promises new charging animation and the quick settings were said to be optimized for one-handed use. Realme has also added TalkBack floating prompts for accessibility.

Game Space, Home Screen Receive Revamp on Realme UI

“Artistic wallpapers” are said to be added with the Realme UI update while the company has also introduced support for animated wallpapers on the lockscreen. Loading animation and visual interaction are also said to be optimized for Game Space.

Realme said that the camera UI has been optimized for better user experience while the album UI is said to be optimised “for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails.”