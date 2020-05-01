Tata Sky, Dish TV and D2h Offering Instant Credit Facility to Subscribers: Check Details

Highlights DTH operators are ensuring uninterrupted services in the lockdown period

D2h subscribers have to pay a service charge of Rs 10 to avail instant credit

Tata Sky and Dish TV subscribers will not have to pay additional interest

DTH Subscriptions have become one of the major sources of entertainment during the lockdown period. All the major DTH operators in India like Tata Sky, Dish TV and D2h are offering various benefits for their subscribers to cater to their entertainment needs. One of the major facilities which DTH giants are offering is the instant credit facility which will ensure uninterrupted DTH services in the lockdown period. DTH subscribers can easily avail the credit facility if they are not able to recharge their DTH Set-Top Box due to lockdown restrictions. Here are the details of instant credit facility offered by DTH operators.

D2h Instant Credit Facility

D2h is making sure that its subscribers enjoy uninterrupted DTH services in the lockdown period. D2h is offering credit facility to subscribers who are not able to go out and get their recharge done from retail stores. However, D2h has included a service charge in the instant credit facility. Subscribers who are opting for D2h instant credit facility will have to pay an additional service charge of Rs 10. The service charge fee is only charged by D2h.

Tata Sky’s Emergency Credit Service

Since DTH subscribers are not able to get their recharge done from nearby retail stores, Tata Sky has introduced the emergency credit service facility for its subscribers. Tata Sky has made the service free for its subscribers, unlike D2h. Tata Sky subscribers who will opt for emergency credit service will have to pay the extra credit amount which will be transferred in their accounts. Tata Sky will not levy any service charge on Emergency Credit Service. Tata Sky subscribers can avail the emergency credit service by giving a missed call on 080-61999922 from their registered mobile number, and Tata Sky will credit the amount which will re-activate their accounts without any additional service charge.

Dish TV’s Pay Later Service

Dish TV has also introduced the Pay Later Service which will extend the subscription of Dish TV subscribers. Since the entire nation is stuck at home due to the spread of Covid-19, Dish TV is making sure that subscribers enjoy continuous DTH services and keep them entertained in the lockdown period. Dish TV subscriber who wants the instant credit/loan can give a missed call at 1800-274-9050 from a registered mobile number and get the instant credit in their accounts.