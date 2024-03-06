Dish TV Launches ‘Own Your Customer’ Intiative, Partners with LCOs

Dish TV's 'Own Your Customer' initiative will help cable operators strengthen their customer base. Here, the cable operators will distribute the services of Dish TV to their customers.

Highlights

  • Dish TV, one of the major Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers in India has launched its 'Own Your Customer' initiative.
  • This initiative creates a win-win scenario for the companies.
  • This will help Dish TV ultimately increase its customer base while boosting revenues for cable TV operators and itself.

Dish TV, one of the major Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers in India has launched its 'Own Your Customer' initiative. This initiative creates a win-win scenario for the companies. It will give customers a superior TV viewing experience to customers in a simplified manner by eliminating the need for extensive infrastructure such as transmitters, optical fibers, nodes and amplifiers.




Dish TV's 'Own Your Customer' initiative will help cable operators strengthen their customer base. Here, the cable operators will distribute the services of Dish TV to their customers. Thus people who want to shift to DTH to get more seamless and higher-quality services will not have to shift connections anymore.

This will help Dish TV ultimately increase its customer base while boosting revenues for cable TV operators and itself. Local cable operators (LCOs) must have been worried about losing customers after 2020 as more people were shifting to digital platforms for watching OTT (over-the-top) content. But with this initiative from Dish TV, MSOs (multi system operators) and LCOs will enjoy complete control over their networks and act as distributors of Dish TV in their areas.

LCOs will also get the opportunity to install broadband in the house/offices of their customers. It will enable customers to utilise new technologies such as Dish TV Android Box.

Manoj Dobhal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dish TV India, said, "We are delighted to introduce the 'Own Your Customer' campaign, a first-of-its-kind and unique initiative in media distribution. It marks a major change in cable TV distribution. This initiative by Dish TV will not only empower LCOs and MSOs but will also enable them to expand their customer base and reduce operating costs, while Dish TV will gain access to new customers and reduce servicing overheads. This relationship ensures that both parties are committed to driving industry-wide change while providing unmatched value and services to customers."

