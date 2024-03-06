Stc Bahrain Reports 165 Percent Increase in 5G Traffic During F1 Race Weekend

Stc Bahrain also welcomed over 100,000 roamers to its network during the race weekend, providing connectivity to visitors from across the world.

Highlights

  • Record-breaking mobile network performance during F1 race weekend.
  • 165 percent increase in 5G network traffic.
  • 45 percent increase in users compared to the previous year.

Stc Bahrain announced that it achieved record-breaking mobile network performance during the recent F1 race weekend. The telco witnessed a surge in demand for both 4G and 5G services. With the telco's networks accommodating a 45 percent increase in users compared to the previous year, Stc Bahrain said its networks demonstrated efficiency and capacity.

Also Read: Stc Bahrain Deploys 5G New Calling Technology




Network Performance at F1 Race Weekend

Stc Bahrain noted that its 5G network experienced a 165 percent increase in traffic. Additionally, the telecom's network throughput was enhanced by over 20 percent throughout the event, the company reported on Monday. Stc Bahrain also welcomed over 100,000 roamers to its network during the race weekend, providing connectivity to visitors from across the world.

"During the race weekend, we achieved exceptional network performance," said Stc Bahrain. "We're thrilled with this accomplishment, which underscores our commitment to providing reliable and high-performing telecommunications services, with unparalleled connectivity experiences for all our users."

The operator said the performance was a testament to its strength and reliability in handling increased loads efficiently.

Also Read: Stc Bahrain Launches 5G 3CC Technology in Bahrain

14th Anniversary

Recently, Stc Bahrain celebrated its 14th anniversary. As part of the celebrations, the telco commemorated its anniversary by offering new and existing voice customers 14 GB of complimentary data as a reward, appreciation, and gesture of gratitude for being with Stc Bahrain throughout its journey. Stc Bahrain has also introduced a range of other benefits and offers for its customers.

