5 Much-Awaited Korean Dramas on OTT Out in March 2024

As we enter March 2024, let's take a closer look at some of the most anticipated K-drama debuts that will grace our screens this month with intriguing plots.

Highlights

  • Wonderful World: A grieving mother seeks revenge on her child's killer.
  • Queen of Tears: A high-powered couple navigates love and challenges in the corporate world.
  • Midnight Photo Studio: A ghostly encounter leads a photographer and lawyer to an unexpected connection.

As March 2024 unfolds, K-drama fans can look forward to immersing themselves in these thrilling new releases, each of which promises a unique and wonderful viewing experience. Whether you prefer romance, suspense, or adventure, the thrilling world of Korean dramas has something for everyone.

Wonderful World - March 1, 2024

'Wonderful World' is about a psychology professor and best-selling novelist who is devastated when her adored child is killed. To her dismay, the responsible party avoids justice. Fueled by grief and hatred, she decides to exact retribution on her own terms, determined to hold the culprits accountable for their deeds. Kim Nam-joo, Cha Eun-woo, Kim Kang-woo, and Im Se-mi will play the lead characters in this drama.

Stream on: Disney+ Hotstar

Queen of Tears - March 9, 2024

'Queen of Tears' is a highly anticipated Korean drama that will be released in 2024, starring some of South Korea's most prominent actors. 'Queen of Tears,' starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, recounts the story of Baek Hyun-woo, a successful lawyer from a humble background, and his wife, Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji-won), as they navigate problems within their marriage while climbing the corporate ladder (IMDb). Set in the world of high society and corporate power battles, the series claims to depict the couple's unwavering love in the face of adversity.

Stream on: Netflix

Midnight Photo Studio - March 11, 2024

'Midnight Photo Studio' is an alluring dream mystery Korean drama starring Kwon Na-Ra and Joo Won. The series follows a photographer who runs a ghost-only studio. As the eerie story progresses, it takes a heartwarming turn when he collaborates with a lawyer.

Stream on: ENA, Rakuten Viki

Chicken Nugget - March 15, 2024

Netflix's 'Chicken Nugget' K-drama features an intriguing mystery plot and has already generated discussion among K-drama fans. It tells the story of a parent who is faced with an unusual scenario when his daughter transforms into a chicken nugget after encountering a mysterious contraption. Together with his intern, who has affections for the girl, they begin a mission to return her to human form.

Stream on: Netflix

Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar- March 18, 2024

'Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar' follows Seo Jung-won, an investigative reporter known for her sharp wit and intelligence, as she uncovers different crimes on her television show. But when she is unexpectedly accused of murder, the tide shifts against her. This riveting Korean drama promises a captivating mystery that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Don't miss out on adding this interesting series to your watch list.

Stream on: KBS

Whether it's romance, suspense, or the supernatural, there's something for everyone in this diverse lineup of Korean dramas.

