Jio Offers Netflix with this 3GB Daily Data Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 1499 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. In total, you get 252GB of data with this plan. The benefits of this plan are Netflix (Basic), JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is currently offering users a prepaid plan with 3GB of daily data along with Netflix.
  • On a standalone basis, Netflix Basic plan comes for Rs 199 per month.
  • Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is currently offering users a prepaid plan with 3GB of daily data along with Netflix. Given that Netflix is an expensive platform to subscribe to, it naturally increases the cost of the prepaid plan as well. So the plan that we are talking about costs Rs 1499, but it only comes with 84 days of service validity. So while the benefits are good, the plan is pretty expensive and won't fit everyone's budget surely. But if you are interested in the plan, then check out the benefits below.




Reliance Jio Netflix 3GB Daily Data Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 1499 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. In total, you get 252GB of data with this plan. The benefits of this plan are Netflix (Basic), JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

On a standalone basis, Netflix Basic plan comes for Rs 199 per month. The resolution delivered with this plan is restricted to 720p (HD) and the supported devices will be TVs, computers, mobile phones and tablets. At maximum, the content can be played on one device with this plan. Further, the download devices are also restricted to 1 device.

Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps. Note that it is not the JioCinema regular subscription and not a JioCinema Premium subscription that is bundled with the plan.

The plan also bundles truly unlimited 5G data for the consumers. Jio is offering the 5G Welcome offer to customers and it is offered to every customer who recharges with Rs 239 or more. There's one more plan with which Jio offers Netflix.

This other plan costs Rs 1099, and it offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. But with this plan, the OTT (over-the-top) benefit bundled with one is Netflix Mobile, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Post the consumption of unlimited data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

