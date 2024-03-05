Vantage Secures USD 64 Million Loan for Taipei Data Center



Hyperscale data center provider Vantage Data Centers has secured a USD 64 million loan from Taiwanese banks for the development of a data center in Taiwan. The company announced this week that it received loans from CTBC Bank and Cathay United Bank to fund the development of its first facility in Taipei, TPE11. This deal marks the first hyperscale data center financing transaction for a data center operator in Taiwan.

Financing for TPE11 Development

"Vantage is proud to lead the way in marking the first financing of a greenfield data center project in Taiwan," said Vantage Asia-Pacific. "We appreciate CTBC Bank's continued confidence in Vantage's data center platform and are pleased to have the Cathay United Bank team join us in this innovative financial milestone in the next phase of Taiwan’s growth as a regional data center market."

Vantage's Expansion in Taiwan

As reported by TelecomTalk, the Taiwan campus, first announced in December 2023, is the eighth developing or operational campus in Vantage's APAC portfolio. Currently under development, TPE11 is expected to open in mid-2024 and will deliver 16MW of IT capacity across a 215,000 square-foot (20,000 square meter) facility.

Vantage stated that once completed, the Taiwan campus will serve hyperscalers, cloud providers, and large enterprises as the region becomes a major digital infrastructure hub.

This transaction is Vantage's first in Taiwan with the two banks. It is the company's third transaction with CTBC globally and its first with Cathay United.

According to the datasheet of the facility, the site will feature two meet-me-rooms (MMRs) with diverse paths and multiple connectivity options, and water utilization efficiency (WUE) is near zero (liters/kW/hr) using the latest cooling design.