Vantage to Open 16 MW Taipei Data Center in Mid 2024

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Vantage Data Centers enters Taiwan's booming market with TPE1, a 16MW hyperscale facility in Taipei.

Highlights

  • Strategic location in Taipei, close to international airport and key connectivity infrastructure.
  • TPE1 marks eighth developing or operational campus in APAC.
  • 16MW, 20,000 sq m data center opening mid-2024.

Vantage Data Centers has announced its entry into Taipei, Taiwan's largest data centre market, with the development of a new facility. The company will expand its Asia-Pacific footprint with the opening of TPE1, a 16 MW, 20,000-square-meter data center in mid-2024. The new five-story facility will be situated on a two-acre site located in Taiwan's capital city, 35 minutes from the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

TPE1 campus

The TPE1 campus will be constructed following Vantage's "sustainable by design" blueprint for energy-efficient operations, aiming to deliver industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE), said Vantage.

Sustainable Design for Efficiency

The campus will be powered by Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), the local utility provider actively developing renewable energy and committed to introducing low-carbon, clean energy. Vantage ensures that TPE1 will incorporate redundancies across all systems to guarantee uptime.

Vantage said it selected Taipei due to its established role as a hub supporting Taiwan's digital transformation, coupled with its robust connectivity ecosystem and submarine cable access. According to reports, the Taipei data center market is anticipated to more than double from USD 1.42 billion in 2022 to USD 3.21 billion by 2028.

Situated in Prime Location

"Taipei is a prime location to serve customers across Asia as demand across the region continues to skyrocket, especially given the use of modern technologies such as AI," said Vantage Data Centers, APAC.

"Leveraging a skilled workforce, we look forward to opening the doors of this facility to continue building Taiwan's digital hub and contributing to the market's ongoing technological growth in sustainable ways. Vantage fully supports the government's focus on adopting sustainable resources, and we are committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions across our global portfolio by 2030."

First Campus in Taiwan

This marks the company's first campus in Taiwan, TPE1, solidifying its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with a total of eight developing or operational campuses.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

