Vantage Data Centers Raises USD 1.35 Billion in Securitised Notes



Vantage Data Centers, a provider of hyper scale data center campuses, announced yesterday that the company has raised USD 1.35 billion in securitized notes. This financing includes USD 1.026 billion in five and seven-year Class A Term Notes, CAD 380 million in Class A tranche notes, and USD 43 million in Class B Notes.

Securitised Notes Funding

Notably, the Class A Notes have received an A- rating by Standard and Poor's, while the Class B Notes are rated BBB-. Vantage Data Centers stated that the primary use of these funds is to refinance existing debt for three data centres in Northern Virginia and Quebec, Canada, as well as to fund general corporate needs.

Green Financing Milestone

"This transaction is Vantage's ninth securitisation financing since 2018. It's also our fourth green financing, bringing our total green loan financings to more than USD 2 billion," said Vantage. "This financing provides an even stronger financial position for our North American platform and enables us to continue scaling the business to meet customer demand in an environmentally friendly way.

"Vantage is delivering on its growth strategy, and despite inflation and the challenging capital markets, investors continue to have confidence in Vantage's ability to execute, as evidenced by this securitisation," said DigitalBridge.

AustralianSuper's Key Investment

As reported by TelecomTalk, Vantage Data Centers recently announced that AustralianSuper, Australia's largest pension fund, is investing EUR 1.5 billion to acquire a significant minority stake in Vantage's EMEA business, joining DigitalBridge as a key shareholder.