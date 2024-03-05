Tele2 to Shutdown 3G Network in Lithuania and Latvia by 2025



Tele2 announced its plans to switch off its 3G Network in Lithuania and Latvia by the end of 2025. The outdated 3G technology will be completely phased out by 2025, Tele2 Lithuania and Tele2 Latvia said in separate announcements. The released radio frequency bands will be used for 4G LTE and 5G networks to enhance consumer experience, while the telco encourages users to upgrade their devices and SIM cards compatible with the latest technologies.

Tele2 Latvia 3G Switch Off

Tele2 Latvia said currently, only around 1 percent of mobile data traffic is being transferred on the operator's 3G network, with more customers making voice calls using the 4G VoLTE network. Tele2 Latvia also noted that all its base stations equipped with 3G technology also have 2G and 4G equipment, with 5G Technology currently being installed. The company mentioned that the phase-out of 3G Technology in Lithuania and Estonia is currently in full swing.

Tele2 Lithuania 3G Phaseout

On the other hand, Tele2 Lithuania cited that the old generation 3G technology has already been completely switched off in the networks of many countries, including the Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Hungary, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, and Japan.

"In order for new technologies to work efficiently and qualitatively, and for resources to be sufficient for everyone, special frequencies are needed. By decommissioning old technologies, the frequencies they use can be used even more efficiently in 4G and 5G networks. Generally speaking, turning off the almost obsolete 3G connection will make the most used 4G and 5G connections work better," Tele2 Lithuania said.

4G VoLTE for Higher Voice Quality

Tele2 Latvia said that customers who only need a mobile phone for calling will be able to continue using their existing phones as the calls will be made on the 2G network. However, for customers with higher demands on call quality, Tele2 advised activation of VoLTE Technology, which ensures faster call connection times and better voice and video call quality.