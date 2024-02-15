Tele2 Latvia Expands 5G Network Coverage to All Regions

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

By continuing its 5G network expansion, the company plans to have around 600 5G base stations operating on its network by the end of this year.

Highlights

  • Tele2 Latvia completes 5G network coverage across all municipalities in Latvia.
  • Plans to deploy approximately 600 5G base stations by year-end.
  • Significant increase in data consumption observed, with 170,000 5G devices operational.

Follow Us

Tele2 Latvia Expands 5G Network Coverage to All Regions
Tele2 Latvia announced that its 5G network coverage is available in all municipalities across the country. With the last county, Varaklani, where a 5G base station was installed at the beginning of February, the company announced the availability of high-speed network in all regions of Latvia in an official statement.

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia to Invest EUR 21 Million Into CAPEX This Year




Tele2 Latvia's Expansion Efforts

By continuing its 5G network expansion, the company plans to have around 600 5G base stations operating on its network by the end of this year. Tele2 Latvia provides 5G services on the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands. Tele2 secured the right to use 25 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band for 20 years, as reported by TelecomTalk in November 2023.

Also Read: Latvian Telcos LMT and Tele2 Secure Additional 3.5 GHz Frequencies

Tele2 noted that most 5G base stations are currently deployed in Riga and other large cities and regions of Latvia, where the network load is higher. At the same time, other regions of Latvia are also actively being developed where 5G base stations are being installed at the 700 MHz frequency, which allows wider coverage.

"To some extent, this is a significant moment because the Tele2 5G network is available in all regions of Latvia. Of course, 5G coverage differs in regions, but 5G is available in the centers of regions and larger parishes," says Tele2. "We have started this year very actively, already installing 20 new 5G stations, both in places where the 5G network was already working and in places where it is now available for the first time."

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia Reports 166 Percent Growth in Data Consumption on 5G Network

Increased Data Usage and Device Connectivity

The Latvian telco also reported an 18 times increase during the year in the amount of data consumption by consumers on the 5G network. The company also said around 170,000 5G devices are already operating on its network.

However, the company said some Tele2 5G stations operate at the 700 MHz frequency, allowing wider coverage, while some of the 5G stations operate at the 3.5 GHz frequency, providing higher mobile internet speeds.

At the end of January, Tele2 Latvia reported that Tele2's 5G technology is available in approximately 70 percent of Latvia's territory, and the company will continue to make investments of over 20 million into the 5G network and introducing new services and improving customer service.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Reason being Airtel is having 300GB limit and Jio is having no limit. Most people are preferring Jio at the…

Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara

Faraz :

They are advertising as if they are growing too much. They did not say how many stores they closed during…

Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara

Rupesh :

@TheAndroidFreak It happens when you don't read throughly. I said Jio can make it 50MHz in 6 circles where Airtel…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's important for Vi to shut down 3G everywhere this year and enable CA again to give decent 4G speeds.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

If it is held by BSNL, how Jio can make it 50Mhz? Again, 2500Mhz only 40Mhz is available and 20-20Mhz…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments