Tele2 Latvia Expands 5G Network Coverage to All Regions



Tele2 Latvia announced that its 5G network coverage is available in all municipalities across the country. With the last county, Varaklani, where a 5G base station was installed at the beginning of February, the company announced the availability of high-speed network in all regions of Latvia in an official statement.

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia to Invest EUR 21 Million Into CAPEX This Year









Tele2 Latvia's Expansion Efforts

By continuing its 5G network expansion, the company plans to have around 600 5G base stations operating on its network by the end of this year. Tele2 Latvia provides 5G services on the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands. Tele2 secured the right to use 25 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band for 20 years, as reported by TelecomTalk in November 2023.

Also Read: Latvian Telcos LMT and Tele2 Secure Additional 3.5 GHz Frequencies

Tele2 noted that most 5G base stations are currently deployed in Riga and other large cities and regions of Latvia, where the network load is higher. At the same time, other regions of Latvia are also actively being developed where 5G base stations are being installed at the 700 MHz frequency, which allows wider coverage.

"To some extent, this is a significant moment because the Tele2 5G network is available in all regions of Latvia. Of course, 5G coverage differs in regions, but 5G is available in the centers of regions and larger parishes," says Tele2. "We have started this year very actively, already installing 20 new 5G stations, both in places where the 5G network was already working and in places where it is now available for the first time."

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia Reports 166 Percent Growth in Data Consumption on 5G Network

Increased Data Usage and Device Connectivity

The Latvian telco also reported an 18 times increase during the year in the amount of data consumption by consumers on the 5G network. The company also said around 170,000 5G devices are already operating on its network.

However, the company said some Tele2 5G stations operate at the 700 MHz frequency, allowing wider coverage, while some of the 5G stations operate at the 3.5 GHz frequency, providing higher mobile internet speeds.

At the end of January, Tele2 Latvia reported that Tele2's 5G technology is available in approximately 70 percent of Latvia's territory, and the company will continue to make investments of over 20 million into the 5G network and introducing new services and improving customer service.