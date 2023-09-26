Tele2 5G Reaches 63 percent Coverage in Latvia

Tele2 Latvia has announced that its 5G network coverage is now available across 63 percent of Latvia's territory. The telecom service provider stated yesterday that its 5G base stations, operating at 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz frequencies, are serving both sparsely populated areas for broader coverage using the 700 MHz band and urban environments, offering speeds of up to 1 Gbps.









Strategic Base Station Deployment

Tele2 Latvia has reported that they have installed an average of one 5G base station per day this year. These 5G base stations have been strategically placed in areas with high demand for mobile internet. Additionally, the telecom company emphasized that in certain locations in Latvia, their 5G network is accessible only on devices equipped with 700 MHz and 800 MHz frequencies, such as Samsung Galaxy S22, S23, and specific A series models.

Tele2's 5G Growth

"The consumption of mobile data in Tele2's 5G network is growing every month, and since the beginning of this year it has grown by more than 150 percent," stated Tele2. "Our mobile communications network currently has more than 120,000 devices that support 5G technology, and the highest data consumption in the 5G network is in Marupe, Daugavpils, Olaine and Riga."

"It should be noted that the rollout of our 5G network goes step by step with the modernisation of the core network, which will allow faster development and implementation of useful network solutions for businesses to provide service, taking into account the network parameters they need," the telco added.

Device Compatibility

In its official release yesterday, Tele2 Latvia announced that under laboratory conditions, Tele2's 5G network achieved a download speed of 2 Gbps. On the other hand, the highest 5G base station is located in Valmiera at a height of 100 meters.

Tele2's Network Modernization

Tele2 today has announced its ongoing network modernization efforts. The company intends to boost the capacity of its mobile network in Riga and the surrounding area of Dreilini. In terms of statistics, Tele2 has stated that it is upgrading one 4G base station and installing one new 5G base station every day throughout this year.