India Witnessed Addition of Over 7,000 5G BTS in January 2024

Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan are the top five states which saw the highest addition of 5G BTS during the month.

India Added Over 7,000 5G BTS in January 2024
India witnessed the addition of over 7,000 5G BTS during the month of January 2024, according to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) 5G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) Deployment Statistics. Specifically, a total of 7,635 BTS have been deployed across all states and Union Territories, according to the DoT, bringing the total 5G BTS count in India to 419,849 by the end of January, i.e., on January 31, 2024.

5G BTS Deployment

At the end of December, India had around 412,214 5G BTS, and this number increased to around 419,849 by the end of January 2024, according to the DoT. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan are the top five states which saw the highest addition of 5G BTS during the month. Ladakh witnessed the addition of 1 5G BTS; however, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep (UT) didn't see the addition of any 5G BTS.

5G BTS in January 2024

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
BTS Additions in Jan 2024
31 Dec 202331 Jan 2024
1Uttar Pradesh4574646704958
2Karnataka2668127530849
3West Bengal2623326855622
4Tamil Nadu3173932276537
5Rajasthan2391524418503
6Maharashtra4339143881490
7Bihar2011820522404
8Madhya Pradesh1791118295384
9Gujarat2835928715356
10Haryana1482415110286
11Odisha1126411501237
12Andhra Pradesh1727017505235
13Punjab1443714644207
14Telangana1613316337204
15Jammu & Kashmir (UT)62816476195
16Assam75047692188
17Manipur641787146
18Chhattisgarh60926232140
19Jharkhand88358975140
20Kerala1861918730111
21Himachal Pradesh37243827103
22Delhi110121109381
23Uttarakhand5202525856
24Puducherry (UT)47651438
25Meghalaya59762225
26Tripura1068109325
27Nagaland63966324
28Arunachal Pradesh49251523
29Chandigarh (UT)68971122
30Goa93695519
31Mizoram39140211
32UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3643739
33Sikkim2902966
34Laddakh2242251
35Andaman & Nicobar1151150
36Lakshadweep (UT)220
Total4122144198497635

Operator Landscape

Currently, only two private operators in India, namely Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, are deploying 5G Networks, while the other private telco, Vodafone Idea, is yet to announce their 5G Plans. BSNL says its 4G, which is currently in the rollout phase according to reports, is upgradable to 5G.

No 5G Monetisation

However, no telco in India is monetizing 5G as currently, 5G is offered on a free/unlimited basis. So, no real monetization is happening on the 5G investments. However, Airtel, as per the company's recent earnings call, stated that they do not believe that 5G should have differential pricing because monetization is about overall tariff repair, and overall tariff repair should happen.







