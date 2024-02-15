India Witnessed Addition of Over 7,000 5G BTS in January 2024



India witnessed the addition of over 7,000 5G BTS during the month of January 2024, according to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) 5G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) Deployment Statistics. Specifically, a total of 7,635 BTS have been deployed across all states and Union Territories, according to the DoT, bringing the total 5G BTS count in India to 419,849 by the end of January, i.e., on January 31, 2024.

5G BTS Deployment

At the end of December, India had around 412,214 5G BTS, and this number increased to around 419,849 by the end of January 2024, according to the DoT. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan are the top five states which saw the highest addition of 5G BTS during the month. Ladakh witnessed the addition of 1 5G BTS; however, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep (UT) didn't see the addition of any 5G BTS.

5G BTS in January 2024

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on BTS Additions in Jan 2024 31 Dec 2023 31 Jan 2024 1 Uttar Pradesh 45746 46704 958 2 Karnataka 26681 27530 849 3 West Bengal 26233 26855 622 4 Tamil Nadu 31739 32276 537 5 Rajasthan 23915 24418 503 6 Maharashtra 43391 43881 490 7 Bihar 20118 20522 404 8 Madhya Pradesh 17911 18295 384 9 Gujarat 28359 28715 356 10 Haryana 14824 15110 286 11 Odisha 11264 11501 237 12 Andhra Pradesh 17270 17505 235 13 Punjab 14437 14644 207 14 Telangana 16133 16337 204 15 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 6281 6476 195 16 Assam 7504 7692 188 17 Manipur 641 787 146 18 Chhattisgarh 6092 6232 140 19 Jharkhand 8835 8975 140 20 Kerala 18619 18730 111 21 Himachal Pradesh 3724 3827 103 22 Delhi 11012 11093 81 23 Uttarakhand 5202 5258 56 24 Puducherry (UT) 476 514 38 25 Meghalaya 597 622 25 26 Tripura 1068 1093 25 27 Nagaland 639 663 24 28 Arunachal Pradesh 492 515 23 29 Chandigarh (UT) 689 711 22 30 Goa 936 955 19 31 Mizoram 391 402 11 32 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 364 373 9 33 Sikkim 290 296 6 34 Laddakh 224 225 1 35 Andaman & Nicobar 115 115 0 36 Lakshadweep (UT) 2 2 0 Total 412214 419849 7635

Operator Landscape

Currently, only two private operators in India, namely Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, are deploying 5G Networks, while the other private telco, Vodafone Idea, is yet to announce their 5G Plans. BSNL says its 4G, which is currently in the rollout phase according to reports, is upgradable to 5G.

No 5G Monetisation

However, no telco in India is monetizing 5G as currently, 5G is offered on a free/unlimited basis. So, no real monetization is happening on the 5G investments. However, Airtel, as per the company's recent earnings call, stated that they do not believe that 5G should have differential pricing because monetization is about overall tariff repair, and overall tariff repair should happen.