5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

The deployment of 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) by the operators in India has seen a growth of over 60,000 from July 2nd to August 28th. This means that since the last time we covered 5G BTS, a total of 63,316 BTS have been deployed across all states and Union Territories, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). India currently has 4G network coverage reaching 99 percent of the country, according to the DoT.
Also Read: State-Wise Breakdown of 5G BTS Deployments in India as of July
5G Deployments in India
To keep track of the number of 5G BTS deployed across states and Union Territories, the DoT regularly releases data. The latest figures highlight the states leading the way in 5G deployment as of August 28, 2023.
The number of 5G BTS increased from 275,256 on July 2, 2023, to 338,572 by the end of August, adding a substantial number of BTS to the country's 5G deployment records.
During this period, India witnessed the launch of Fixed Wireless Access Services on 5G in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. The first FWA service in India went live in August.
Progress from July to August
|
Sl. No
|
State/UT
|BTS as on
|
BTS Additions from Jul-Aug
|45109
|45166
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|27122
|35916
|8794
|2
|Maharashtra
|29160
|34779
|5619
|3
|West Bengal
|16468
|20961
|4493
|4
|Rajasthan
|13598
|17993
|4395
|5
|Bihar
|9847
|13960
|4113
|6
|Gujarat
|18566
|22676
|4110
|7
|Kerala
|13405
|17503
|4098
|8
|Madhya Pradesh
|10276
|13745
|3469
|9
|Tamil Nadu
|25138
|28307
|3169
|10
|Karnataka
|19332
|22043
|2711
|11
|Punjab
|8803
|11513
|2710
|12
|Andhra Pradesh
|11890
|14520
|2630
|13
|Odisha
|7443
|9709
|2266
|14
|Jharkhand
|5717
|7553
|1836
|15
|Haryana
|11423
|12936
|1513
|16
|Telangana
|13300
|14725
|1425
|17
|Assam
|5235
|6535
|1300
|18
|Jammu and Kashmir (UT)
|3725
|4996
|1271
|19
|Chhattisgarh
|4482
|5473
|991
|20
|Uttarakhand
|3185
|4145
|960
|21
|Himachal Pradesh
|1742
|2206
|464
|22
|Tripura
|700
|909
|209
|23
|Delhi
|10491
|10693
|202
|24
|Meghalaya
|326
|442
|116
|25
|Mizoram
|257
|341
|84
|26
|Nagaland
|431
|504
|73
|27
|Goa
|751
|807
|56
|28
|Arunachal Pradesh
|313
|360
|47
|29
|Laddakh
|88
|133
|45
|30
|UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|261
|305
|44
|31
|Sikkim
|94
|132
|38
|32
|Puducherry (UT)
|369
|406
|37
|33
|Chandigarh (UT)
|610
|637
|27
|34
|Andaman and Nicobar
|89
|90
|1
|35
|Manipur
|619
|619
|0
|Total
|275256
|338572
|63316
Circles with the Highest 5G BTS Deployed
Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest number of 5G BTS additions, with 8,794, followed by Maharashtra with 5,619 BTS, West Bengal with 4,493 BTS, Rajasthan with 4,395 BTS, and Bihar with 4,113 5G BTS additions during the said period.
In contrast, Manipur witnessed zero additions, while Andaman and Nicobar witnessed the deployment of only 1 BTS, placing them at the bottom of the list for BTS additions.
Also Read: India Launches Bharat 6G Alliance to Lead Next-Generation Technology Development
Unlimited 5G Data
As India witnesses the rapid rollout of 5G at an unprecedented scale, and operators are about to complete their rollouts as promised, it is worth noting that the free unlimited 5G offers may also be coming to an end, as operators initially launched the free services with the claim that they would be free until the rollout is complete. However, in India, anything can happen as a surprise to enable consuming OTT content.
5G in India
Currently in India, only Airtel and Jio are offering 5G services. Vodafone Idea is in search of funding and has yet to announce its 5G network plans, while BSNL claims to be deploying 4G, which can be upgraded to 5G.
Overall, the news of the rapid rollout of 5G in India is a positive development for the country. It will bring about a number of benefits, including faster internet connectivity, improved productivity and more.