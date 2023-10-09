5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000



The deployment of 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) by the operators in India has seen a growth of over 60,000 from July 2nd to August 28th. This means that since the last time we covered 5G BTS, a total of 63,316 BTS have been deployed across all states and Union Territories, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). India currently has 4G network coverage reaching 99 percent of the country, according to the DoT.

5G Deployments in India

To keep track of the number of 5G BTS deployed across states and Union Territories, the DoT regularly releases data. The latest figures highlight the states leading the way in 5G deployment as of August 28, 2023.

The number of 5G BTS increased from 275,256 on July 2, 2023, to 338,572 by the end of August, adding a substantial number of BTS to the country's 5G deployment records.

During this period, India witnessed the launch of Fixed Wireless Access Services on 5G in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. The first FWA service in India went live in August.

Progress from July to August

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on BTS Additions from Jul-Aug 45109 45166 1 Uttar Pradesh 27122 35916 8794 2 Maharashtra 29160 34779 5619 3 West Bengal 16468 20961 4493 4 Rajasthan 13598 17993 4395 5 Bihar 9847 13960 4113 6 Gujarat 18566 22676 4110 7 Kerala 13405 17503 4098 8 Madhya Pradesh 10276 13745 3469 9 Tamil Nadu 25138 28307 3169 10 Karnataka 19332 22043 2711 11 Punjab 8803 11513 2710 12 Andhra Pradesh 11890 14520 2630 13 Odisha 7443 9709 2266 14 Jharkhand 5717 7553 1836 15 Haryana 11423 12936 1513 16 Telangana 13300 14725 1425 17 Assam 5235 6535 1300 18 Jammu and Kashmir (UT) 3725 4996 1271 19 Chhattisgarh 4482 5473 991 20 Uttarakhand 3185 4145 960 21 Himachal Pradesh 1742 2206 464 22 Tripura 700 909 209 23 Delhi 10491 10693 202 24 Meghalaya 326 442 116 25 Mizoram 257 341 84 26 Nagaland 431 504 73 27 Goa 751 807 56 28 Arunachal Pradesh 313 360 47 29 Laddakh 88 133 45 30 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 261 305 44 31 Sikkim 94 132 38 32 Puducherry (UT) 369 406 37 33 Chandigarh (UT) 610 637 27 34 Andaman and Nicobar 89 90 1 35 Manipur 619 619 0 Total 275256 338572 63316

Circles with the Highest 5G BTS Deployed

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest number of 5G BTS additions, with 8,794, followed by Maharashtra with 5,619 BTS, West Bengal with 4,493 BTS, Rajasthan with 4,395 BTS, and Bihar with 4,113 5G BTS additions during the said period.

In contrast, Manipur witnessed zero additions, while Andaman and Nicobar witnessed the deployment of only 1 BTS, placing them at the bottom of the list for BTS additions.

Unlimited 5G Data

As India witnesses the rapid rollout of 5G at an unprecedented scale, and operators are about to complete their rollouts as promised, it is worth noting that the free unlimited 5G offers may also be coming to an end, as operators initially launched the free services with the claim that they would be free until the rollout is complete. However, in India, anything can happen as a surprise to enable consuming OTT content.

5G in India

Currently in India, only Airtel and Jio are offering 5G services. Vodafone Idea is in search of funding and has yet to announce its 5G network plans, while BSNL claims to be deploying 4G, which can be upgraded to 5G.

Overall, the news of the rapid rollout of 5G in India is a positive development for the country. It will bring about a number of benefits, including faster internet connectivity, improved productivity and more.