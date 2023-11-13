Lakshadweep Sees the Addition of 5G BTS in October 2023

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

5G deployment in India has witnessed significant growth in September and October, with over 47,000 new 5G Base Transceiver Stations deployed across all states and Union Territories. Lakshadweep is the latest state to join the 5G bandwagon, with the deployment of 2 5G BTS in October.

Highlights

  • India has deployed over 385,000 5G BTS so far.
  • Lakshadweep is the latest state to get 5G.
  • BSNL to commence large-scale 4G deployments post Diwali.

Follow Us

Lakshadweep Sees the Addition of 5G BTS in October 2023
During September and October, the deployment of 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) by operators in India has witnessed significant growth, exceeding 47,000. TelecomTalk previously reported a surge of 60,000 5G BTS from July 2nd to August 28th. In the last two months alone, a total of 47,316 BTS have been deployed across all states and Union Territories, as reported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Also Read: 5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000




5G in Lakshadweep

To highlight a specific achievement, users can now experience 5G in Lakshadweep, as the DoT reported the deployment of 2 5G BTS in October. Lakshadweep, a group of islands in the Arabian Sea off the southwestern coast of India, is renowned for its pristine white-sand beaches, coral reefs, and vibrant marine life.

Connectivity in Lakshadweep

In September, Bharti Airtel announced that Airtel 5G services are available across all districts in the country, except for the islands of Lakshadweep, which are connected through a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT). VSAT is a satellite communication system that employs small satellite dishes or antennas to facilitate two-way data communication.

In 2019, Bharti Airtel became the first mobile operator to launch 4G services on the tropical archipelago. During the launch, Airtel 4G went live in Kavaratti, Bangaram, and Agatti islands, enabling this popular tourist destination with high-speed mobile connectivity.

5G BTS Progress from September to October

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest number of 5G BTS additions with 6,772, followed by Maharashtra with 5,915 BTS, Bihar with 4,903 BTS, Rajasthan with 4,112 BTS, West Bengal with 3,474 BTS, and Gujarat with 3,287 5G BTS additions during the mentioned duration. In contrast, Manipur witnessed zero 5G BTS additions. Notably, Andaman and Nicobar saw the addition of 8 5G BTS, and Lakshadweep witnessed its first 5G BTS during the period.

Sl. NoState/UTBTS as on
28 Aug 202331 Oct 2023BTS Additions betwen the dates
1Uttar Pradesh35916426886772
2Maharashtra34779406945915
3Bihar13960188634903
4Rajasthan17993221054112
5West Bengal20961244353474
6Gujarat22676259633287
7Madhya Pradesh13745167142969
8Punjab11513135682055
9Karnataka22043239961953
10Tamil Nadu28307302301923
10Andhra Pradesh14520161401620
12Haryana12936141041168
13Himachal Pradesh22063141935
14Odisha970910568859
15Jammu & Kashmir (UT)49965851855
16Jharkhand75538404851
17Telangana1472515554829
18Uttarakhand41454768623
Kerala1750318082579
19Assam65357103568
20Chhattisgarh54735763290
21Delhi1069310813120
22Sikkim132232100
23Goa80789285
24Arunachal Pradesh36044383
25Laddakh13321077
26Tripura90997768
27Meghalaya44250058
28Nagaland50456056
29UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu30534439
30Puducherry (UT)40643933
31Mizoram34136625
32Chandigarh (UT)63765922
33Andaman & Nicobar90988
34Lakshadweep (UT)022
35Manipur6196190
3,38,5723,85,88847,316

5G in India

As per the most recent update by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), India has a 4G network coverage reaching 99 percent of the country, and 5G is experiencing one of the fastest rollouts globally.

Also Read: State-Wise Breakdown of 5G BTS Deployments in India as of July

Currently, India has four wireless operators: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), Reliance Jio, being the private operations, and BSNL/MTNL, being the state-owned operators.

In India, only Airtel and Jio are currently live with 5G and are actively deploying 5G networks at a record pace to complete the 5G rollouts as per their scheduled timelines, respectively.

Vodafone Idea has not yet officially announced its 5G plans. However, as reported by TelecomTalk, Vi's website has a footer update that 5G is live in select places.

Coming to BSNL, according to earlier reports, BSNL is supposed to commence large-scale 4G deployments post Diwali. Therefore, BSNL is currently in the process of deploying a 4G network that can be upgraded to 5G later.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and Delhi

5G Monetisation

Regarding pricing, both Airtel and Jio currently offer 'Unlimited 5G,' and there is zero monetization on 5G networks thus far. However, Airtel is the only operator that has announced that all 4G data packs work on 5G network when user is not on any Unlimited 5G data eligible plans. This means 5G is offered at 4G pricing or with 4G Data packs. There is no announcement of 5G pricing from Jio. As there is no 5G offering from Vi, there is no question about its 5G tariff or offering.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I've been watching Twinkling Watermelon ( my first kdrama ). I was not expecting that I would like it, but…

Five Exciting Korean Dramas Streaming in November 2023

Faraz :

Also we have not got any Telecom Subscription Data for last 3 months. Why TRAI delaying in that !?

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Nikhil and others informed that months ago and we concluded that Vi won't roll-out 5G until Jio free unlimited 5G…

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Who needs 720p in that small display... For YouTube 240p is more than enough & whatever is the minimum resolution…

JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

krchahar :

From which link we can check the free mobile numbers which can be allotted to some new customer?

Telcos Can't be Stopped to Reissue Deactivated Numbers: Supreme Court

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments