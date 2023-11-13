Lakshadweep Sees the Addition of 5G BTS in October 2023



During September and October, the deployment of 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) by operators in India has witnessed significant growth, exceeding 47,000. TelecomTalk previously reported a surge of 60,000 5G BTS from July 2nd to August 28th. In the last two months alone, a total of 47,316 BTS have been deployed across all states and Union Territories, as reported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

5G in Lakshadweep

To highlight a specific achievement, users can now experience 5G in Lakshadweep, as the DoT reported the deployment of 2 5G BTS in October. Lakshadweep, a group of islands in the Arabian Sea off the southwestern coast of India, is renowned for its pristine white-sand beaches, coral reefs, and vibrant marine life.

Connectivity in Lakshadweep

In September, Bharti Airtel announced that Airtel 5G services are available across all districts in the country, except for the islands of Lakshadweep, which are connected through a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT). VSAT is a satellite communication system that employs small satellite dishes or antennas to facilitate two-way data communication.

In 2019, Bharti Airtel became the first mobile operator to launch 4G services on the tropical archipelago. During the launch, Airtel 4G went live in Kavaratti, Bangaram, and Agatti islands, enabling this popular tourist destination with high-speed mobile connectivity.

5G BTS Progress from September to October

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest number of 5G BTS additions with 6,772, followed by Maharashtra with 5,915 BTS, Bihar with 4,903 BTS, Rajasthan with 4,112 BTS, West Bengal with 3,474 BTS, and Gujarat with 3,287 5G BTS additions during the mentioned duration. In contrast, Manipur witnessed zero 5G BTS additions. Notably, Andaman and Nicobar saw the addition of 8 5G BTS, and Lakshadweep witnessed its first 5G BTS during the period.

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 28 Aug 2023 31 Oct 2023 BTS Additions betwen the dates 1 Uttar Pradesh 35916 42688 6772 2 Maharashtra 34779 40694 5915 3 Bihar 13960 18863 4903 4 Rajasthan 17993 22105 4112 5 West Bengal 20961 24435 3474 6 Gujarat 22676 25963 3287 7 Madhya Pradesh 13745 16714 2969 8 Punjab 11513 13568 2055 9 Karnataka 22043 23996 1953 10 Tamil Nadu 28307 30230 1923 10 Andhra Pradesh 14520 16140 1620 12 Haryana 12936 14104 1168 13 Himachal Pradesh 2206 3141 935 14 Odisha 9709 10568 859 15 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 4996 5851 855 16 Jharkhand 7553 8404 851 17 Telangana 14725 15554 829 18 Uttarakhand 4145 4768 623 Kerala 17503 18082 579 19 Assam 6535 7103 568 20 Chhattisgarh 5473 5763 290 21 Delhi 10693 10813 120 22 Sikkim 132 232 100 23 Goa 807 892 85 24 Arunachal Pradesh 360 443 83 25 Laddakh 133 210 77 26 Tripura 909 977 68 27 Meghalaya 442 500 58 28 Nagaland 504 560 56 29 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 305 344 39 30 Puducherry (UT) 406 439 33 31 Mizoram 341 366 25 32 Chandigarh (UT) 637 659 22 33 Andaman & Nicobar 90 98 8 34 Lakshadweep (UT) 0 2 2 35 Manipur 619 619 0 3,38,572 3,85,888 47,316

5G in India

As per the most recent update by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), India has a 4G network coverage reaching 99 percent of the country, and 5G is experiencing one of the fastest rollouts globally.

Currently, India has four wireless operators: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), Reliance Jio, being the private operations, and BSNL/MTNL, being the state-owned operators.

In India, only Airtel and Jio are currently live with 5G and are actively deploying 5G networks at a record pace to complete the 5G rollouts as per their scheduled timelines, respectively.

Vodafone Idea has not yet officially announced its 5G plans. However, as reported by TelecomTalk, Vi's website has a footer update that 5G is live in select places.

Coming to BSNL, according to earlier reports, BSNL is supposed to commence large-scale 4G deployments post Diwali. Therefore, BSNL is currently in the process of deploying a 4G network that can be upgraded to 5G later.

5G Monetisation

Regarding pricing, both Airtel and Jio currently offer 'Unlimited 5G,' and there is zero monetization on 5G networks thus far. However, Airtel is the only operator that has announced that all 4G data packs work on 5G network when user is not on any Unlimited 5G data eligible plans. This means 5G is offered at 4G pricing or with 4G Data packs. There is no announcement of 5G pricing from Jio. As there is no 5G offering from Vi, there is no question about its 5G tariff or offering.