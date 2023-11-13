2degrees Commits to Reducing Emissions by 43 Percent by 2030

New Zealand telecom provider 2degrees announces the successful verification of its Science-Based Targets by the Science Based Target Initiative.

Highlights

  • Aiming for a significant 43 percent reduction in GHG emissions by 2023.
  • Commitment to sustainability extends to 75 percent of suppliers by 2028.
  • 2degrees has already made several changes to reduce its emissions.

New Zealand operator 2degrees announced last week that its Science-Based Targets, endorsed by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), have been verified. This commitment implies that 2degrees will measure and report carbon emissions, collaborating with customers, employees, partners, the board, and suppliers, all with the goal of aligning with New Zealand's commitments to the Paris Agreement.

Targets for a Greener World

2degrees has stated that the targets it has set are aligned to reduce carbon emissions on a global scale. With this, 2degrees aims to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its direct and indirect business activities across its supply chains. The company has committed to reducing scope 1 and 2 (direct and indirect from purchased energy) GHG emissions by 43 percent by 2023 compared to the 2022 base year.

Supply Chain Sustainability

Further, the company commits that 75 percent of its suppliers, covering purchased goods, services, and capital goods, will also have targets by 2028.

Commenting on the verification, 2degrees said, "We are continuously looking to identify and implement programs throughout our business that will reduce waste and lower our carbon emissions. We actively seek to partner with vendors who share the same drive to be more sustainable."

Operational Changes

"2degrees has already made several changes to reduce emissions, including trading out equipment on its network through its 5G rollout to more energy efficient technologies. Across its retail store network, the use of timed lights, motion sensors, and HVAC timers has been rolled out," 2degrees said.

"In two of its data centres, it has introduced cooling systems to help with energy efficiencies and has plans to roll this out nationwide. The head office in Auckland is 6 Green-star rated," the company added.

With these initiatives, 2degrees reaffirms its commitment to a sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

