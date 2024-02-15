Saankhya Labs Gets Approved for Semiconductor Design Linked Incentive Scheme

Saankhya Labs is working to build an SoC that will be deployed for the 5G telecom infra equipment. It will help India in becoming self-reliant and the approval under the semiconductor DLI scheme will enable the company to do that faster.

  • Saankhya Labs, a wireless communication solutions company, has announced that it has received approval for the semiconductor design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme.
  • The company's application for the semiconductor DLI scheme was approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY).
  • Saankya Labs will develop System-on-Chip (SoC) for 5G telecom infra equipment.

Saankhya Labs, a wireless communication solutions company, has announced that it has received approval for the semiconductor design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme. The company's application for the semiconductor DLI scheme was approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY). Saankya Labs will develop System-on-Chip (SoC) for 5G telecom infra equipment. Under the DLI scheme, Saankhya Labs will get financial incentives and crucial design infrastructure support.




The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) evaluated the application of Saankhya Labs on behalf of MeitY for the development of SoC.

Parag Naik, CEO and Managing Director at Saankhya Labs said, "We thank the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and CDAC, the DLI implementing agency, for approving our application under the Semiconductor Design Linked Incentive scheme for the Development of a System-on-Chip for 5G Telecom infrastructure equipment."

Saankhya Labs is working to build an SoC that will be deployed for the 5G telecom infra equipment. It will help India in becoming self-reliant and the approval under the semiconductor DLI scheme will enable the company to do that faster. This would also put Saankhya Labs in a position to develop more SoCs in the future and enable India to also become a hub for semiconductors in the future.

"DLI is an excellent policy initiative by Government of India that helps Indian R&D companies to build valuable Intellectual Property and develop world-class semiconductor products for domestic and international markets. As India's leading R&D-driven semiconductor and telecom products company, we continue to invest in path breaking technologies and indigenisation of key components to realize the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the semiconductor and telecom sector," added Naik.

