Bharti Airtel Expands Retail Presence in Cochin and Jabalpur

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Designed around the theme of creating excellent and loyal customers for life, these neighbourhood stores will display the entire range of Airtel's offerings.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel launches new company-owned stores in Cochin and Jabalpur.
  • Stores to showcase Airtel's cutting-edge technologies and diverse offerings.
  • Expansion follows recent store openings in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Follow Us

Airtel Launches New Stores in Cochin and Jabalpur
Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of four new next-gen company-owned stores in the city of Cochin, Kerala, and similarly, two new company-owned stores in the city of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Airtel stated that these new stores will strengthen its retail presence and offer a great service experience to customers while showcasing Airtel's cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio. This expansion follows the recent opening of ten new stores in Vadodara, Gujarat, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara




Strategic Store Locations

In Cochin, these new stores have opened in Chalakkudy, Palachuvadu, Nurani, and Olavakkode, while in Jabalpur, the new stores are located near Sriram Marriage Garden, Adhartal, and Gwarighat Road, Tagore Nagar. Designed around the theme of creating excellent and loyal customers for life, these neighbourhood stores will display the entire range of Airtel’s offerings, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus, according to Airtel.

With the addition of four new stores to the existing count of 24 stores, Airtel's total count now reaches 28 in Cochin. Similarly, the addition of two new stores in Jabalpur adds to the existing count of two stores in the city, bringing the total to four.

Also Read: Airtel Expands Retail Presence With Four New Stores in Calicut

Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the states of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services, including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The states of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh continue to be big focus markets for us, and we will continue to invest in these markets."

Airtel mentioned that it has been revamping its offline presence over the past couple of years and currently has 1500 stores nationally. The launch of these new stores is in line with the same strategy of Airtel fortifying its retail presence.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

SHASHIKUMAR VENKATESHA :

Sir from how days the BSNL LTD is playing with customer 4G, 5G is coming shortly. Why ur making fools…

HFCL Secures Rs 141 Crore Order From BSNL for 4G…

TheAndroidFreak :

Reason being Airtel is having 300GB limit and Jio is having no limit. Most people are preferring Jio at the…

Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara

Faraz :

They are advertising as if they are growing too much. They did not say how many stores they closed during…

Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara

Rupesh :

@TheAndroidFreak It happens when you don't read throughly. I said Jio can make it 50MHz in 6 circles where Airtel…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's important for Vi to shut down 3G everywhere this year and enable CA again to give decent 4G speeds.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments