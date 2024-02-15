Bharti Airtel Expands Retail Presence in Cochin and Jabalpur



Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of four new next-gen company-owned stores in the city of Cochin, Kerala, and similarly, two new company-owned stores in the city of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Airtel stated that these new stores will strengthen its retail presence and offer a great service experience to customers while showcasing Airtel's cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio. This expansion follows the recent opening of ten new stores in Vadodara, Gujarat, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Strategic Store Locations

In Cochin, these new stores have opened in Chalakkudy, Palachuvadu, Nurani, and Olavakkode, while in Jabalpur, the new stores are located near Sriram Marriage Garden, Adhartal, and Gwarighat Road, Tagore Nagar. Designed around the theme of creating excellent and loyal customers for life, these neighbourhood stores will display the entire range of Airtel’s offerings, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus, according to Airtel.

With the addition of four new stores to the existing count of 24 stores, Airtel's total count now reaches 28 in Cochin. Similarly, the addition of two new stores in Jabalpur adds to the existing count of two stores in the city, bringing the total to four.

Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the states of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services, including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The states of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh continue to be big focus markets for us, and we will continue to invest in these markets."

Airtel mentioned that it has been revamping its offline presence over the past couple of years and currently has 1500 stores nationally. The launch of these new stores is in line with the same strategy of Airtel fortifying its retail presence.