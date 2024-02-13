Airtel Expands Retail Presence With Four New Stores in Calicut

Airtel Expands Retail Presence With Four New Stores in Kerala
Bharti Airtel announced on Monday the launch of four new, next-gen company-owned stores in the city of Calicut (Kozhikode) in Kerala. These new stores, located in Ramanattukara, Chevayoor, Eranhipalam, and Mankavu, will strengthen Airtel's offline retail presence and offer a service experience to customers while showcasing Airtel's cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio. This expansion follows the recent opening of four new stores in Nagpur, Maharashtra, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Cutting-edge Retail Experience

Airtel stated that these neighbourhood stores, designed around the theme of creating excellence and winning customers for life, will display the entire range of Airtel's offerings including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus, among others. Additionally, to deliver an unparalleled service experience, the store staff referred to as 'Airtel Friends,' are specifically trained to address and resolve customer queries across all of Airtel’s portfolio, including mobile, broadband, and DTH.

Expansion in Kerala

Commenting on the expansion in Kerala, Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to embark on a massive retail expansion in the state of Kerala. one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of Kerala continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market."

Recent Developments

The company noted that it currently operates 1500 retail stores nationwide. In recent developments, as reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel has announced the launch of five new retail stores in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, and ten new stores in Surat, Gujarat Circle.

Airtel Rs 49 Data Pack

Additionally, Airtel has revised its Rs 49 Data pack, which now offers Unlimited data with a validity of 1 day. You can read more about the Airtel data pack benefits in the story linked above.

