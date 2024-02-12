Breaking: Airtel Revises Rs 49 Data Pack to Offer More Benefits



Bharti Airtel has revised its Rs 49 Data Pack benefits, now offering more data to its users. Airtel has been revising its packs and plans to deliver more benefits to customers, stay competitive, and give an ARPU push. This move is in line with the same. Airtel's ARPU currently stands at Rs 208, the highest in the Indian Telecom Market.

Airtel Rs 49 Data Pack Revised Benefits

The Airtel Rs 49 Data Pack now offers Unlimited Data benefits with a validity of 1 day. However, an FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 20GB applies, after which users can avail unlimited internet at 64 Kbps speeds. This revision brings the effective price of 1GB of data to around Rs 2.45.

Airtel Rs 49 Data Pack Previous Benefits

TelecomTalk had earlier conducted a complete breakdown and analysis of all available data packs in January 2024. Previously, Airtel used to offer 6GB high-speed data with the Rs 49 data pack with 1 day validity. Now, Airtel has enhanced the benefits offered by the plan, providing more data.

Airtel Unlimited Data Packs

With this revision of the Rs 49 Data Pack, Airtel now has two data packs offering Unlimited Data: the Rs 99 Data Pack with 2 Day validity as reported by TelecomTalk in September 2023, and the Rs 49 Data Pack with 1 Day validity (the data pack in discussion now).

In conclusion, the Airtel Rs 49 data pack offers 20GB of data with a validity of 1 day, while the Rs 99 data pack offers 20GB of data per day for 2 days (a total of 40GB of data). Airtel now has two data packs in the 1-day and 2-day validity segments offering Unlimited Data benefits. On both data packs, post-daily data usage speed will be up to 64Kbps for staying connected.

Conclusion

We believe Airtel is aiming to lift its ARPU by offering more benefits on its Rs 49 data pack, as users will preferably opt for a Rs 49 data pack over any lower-end plan offering fewer benefits. This pack will be beneficial for those looking for a 1-day data pack with bulk data on a 4G handset or in a 4G network zone.