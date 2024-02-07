Airtel Black Offering Seeing Strong Momentum, Says Airtel CEO

The CEO highlighted that this converged offering from Airtel enables the company to provide customers with more than one service, reduces churn, and boosts average revenue per account.

  • Airtel Black Plans see strong momentum, with over 40 percent of net ads now focused on this offering.
  • Airtel Xstream Fiber witnesses 3.6 lakh customer additions, reaching 7.3 million total base.
  • Digital TV adds 388K subscribers, marking the highest increase in the last 12 quarters.

"Airtel Black, our converged offering, is experiencing strong momentum," said Bharti Airtel CEO, Gopal Vittal during the Q3FY24 Earnings call on Tuesday. "More than 40 percent, in fact, 47 percent of net ads are now on Airtel Black Plans." The CEO highlighted that this converged offering from Airtel enables the company to provide customers with more than one service, reduces churn, and boosts average revenue per account.

Converged Offering Momentum

Airtel's broadband service, offered under Airtel Xstream Fiber, witnessed 3.6 lakh customer additions in the quarter, reaching a total base of 7.3 million. Airtel stated that it continues to accelerate its rollouts, with its home broadband service now live in 1,267 cities, up from 1,140 cities last year. Commenting on the same, Airtel CEO said, "In the same quarter, we added almost one and a half million home passes. Given the momentum we are seeing in this business, Airtel Black, our converged offering, is experiencing strong momentum."

Airtel reported that its Digital TV saw net adds at 388K (~388,000), the highest in the last 12 quarters, with the company now having a customer base of 16.1 million at the end of the quarter.

Postpaid Segment Strengthening

In the postpaid segment, Airtel further strengthened with net adds of 0.9 million in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023. With this, Airtel stated it has reached a postpaid customer base of 48.3 million, including IoT. Airtel's overall customer base now stands at around 397 million with a Mobile ARPU of Rs 208, the highest in the industry.

Airtel Black

Airtel Black is a part of the Airtel Postpaid segment, in which Airtel bundles Mobility (Postpaid Mobile), Broadband (Fiber + Landline), and DTH under one service offering. Under Airtel Black Benefits, Airtel customers get One Bill and One Call center, Dedicated Relationship team, Priority Resolution, Call pick-up in 60 seconds, Free Services, and Buy Now and Pay Later on Airtel Shop. Airtel customers can combine any new service with their existing service and enjoy the first 30 days free.

