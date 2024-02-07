Vodafone Idea Sets Up Emergency Calling Booths

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vi will ensure that each calling booth is connected all the time (24x7) for public safety. Vi will use its SIM at these booths to maintain uniformity and avoid any sort of network disruption. MSRDC will manage the other aspects such as maintaining the equipment and responding to the problems or queries of the commuters.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), a prominent TSP, is setting up emergency calling booths for consumers to contact the relevant authorities when in need of help.
  • The emergency calling booths are being set up in the Mumbai-Pune expressway.
  • Vi has partnered with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd (MSRDC) to do this.

Follow Us

vodafone idea sets up emergency calling booths

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a prominent Indian telecom service provider (TSP), is setting up emergency calling booths for consumers to contact the relevant authorities when in need of help. The emergency calling booths are being set up in the Mumbai-Pune expressway. Vi has partnered with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd (MSRDC) to do this. Under the partnership, Vi will set up emergency calling booths every two kilometres in the expressway to enable people to reach out in case of emergencies. Through the booths, travellers can contact the state highway police control room directly.




Read More - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: the Battle of ARPU and Who’s Winning

Vi will ensure that each calling booth is connected all the time (24x7) for public safety. Vi will use its SIM at these booths to maintain uniformity and avoid any sort of network disruption. MSRDC will manage the other aspects such as maintaining the equipment and responding to the problems or queries of the commuters.

Rohit Tandon, Cluster Business Head (Maharashtra and Goa), Vodafone Idea, said, "As a leading telecom operator, we are honoured to partner with MSRDC to enable ubiquitous connectivity for the public at large. Today, while most commuters have mobile phones, they might not be aware of whom to connect with or how to explain their location in times of distress. In certain emergency situations, these emergency calling booths have proven to be a life-saving tool for establishing fast and direct connection with the high patrol, especially in cases of medical situations, accidents, and vehicle breakdowns."

Read More - 6G Connections to Reach 290 Million in First Two Years

Vi has not commented on whether it is going to bring the same sort of communication booths on highways of other states. But if this is a success, it will definitely inspire the other state governments to partner with telecom operators to bring the same to their roads.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

As someone living in mumbai i dont mind paying 300rs per month but what i worry is will the network…

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: the Battle of ARPU and…

shivraj roy :

I understand your point and even when i first used the internet at home it was a 2g connection from…

6G Connections to Reach 290 Million in First Two Years

Faraz :

With 6G, I wish world to end international call charges. Instead of having separate VoLTE Vo5G etc .. move on…

6G Connections to Reach 290 Million in First Two Years

Faraz :

Just a decade ago in 2014 I was using 100 Kbps 2G speed and never expected soon to switch to…

6G Connections to Reach 290 Million in First Two Years

Saket :

fashion statement , otherwise their image become backward and still using 3g/4g data

Airtel Very Close to Overtaking Vi's Leadership Position in Mobile…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments