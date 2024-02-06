6G, expected to enable downlink speeds up to 1000 times faster than 5G, will have about 290 million connections in the first two years of its arrival. The wireless technology is expected to launch officially in 2029, and by 2030, there will be about 290 million 6G connections globally. The data has been shared by Juniper Research, a leading research firm in the telecommunications sector. But to ensure that this happens, the report cautioned that the telecom operators will have to solve various technological challenges, including the issue of network interference arising from the use of high-frequency spectrum.









The report said, "This use of high-frequency spectrum in 6G will be the key enabling technology to provide throughput speeds 100 times greater than current 5G networks." Take note that some initial reports claim 6G will be able to deliver 1 tera bit per millisecond on an internet device, which is about 1000 times faster than what 5G can deliver.

Networking interference will be a big challenge for the telcos to solve. This is because no wireless network technology has yet used the high-range frequencies that 6G will use. If 5G mmWave is a challenge, then one can only imagine how hard will it be for the telcos to offer 6G to the customers.

The report from Juniper Research has asked the telcos to invest in RIS (Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces). The firm said that RIS will be able to mitigate the impact of interference from large obstacles, including buildings, on network services.

"This is accomplished by purposefully reflecting and refracting 6G mobile signals to enable data packets to move around physical obstacles," the report said.

Alex Webb, the research author said, "Initial 6G coverage will occur in the most densely populated geographical areas to serve as many users as possible. Therefore, RIS technology will be key to providing a valuable 6G service to both consumer and enterprise customers in the first few years of network operation."