E& Expands Data Centre Network to Abu Dhabi



e& Carrier and Wholesale has announced the expansion of its Tier 3 SmartHub data centre to Abu Dhabi. This expansion aims to provide infrastructure and connectivity to businesses across various industry verticals, supporting the region's digital ecosystem. SmartHub to become a new international gateway and transit zone for carriers and hyperscalers, e& said.

Benefits for Businesses

The upcoming data centre in Abu Dhabi will be the fifth Tier 3 facility for e&, joining existing ones in Fujairah 1 and 2, Dubai, and Kalba. With this expansion, e& intends to serve its customers with world-class connectivity solutions and facilitate global trade and investment.

With the addition of the SmartHub location in Abu Dhabi, e& aims to accelerate digital adoption in the country by offering geo-redundancy and high-speed internet connectivity with low latency.

"Our footprint expansion is aligned with e&'s long-term vision of creating a digitally empowered world through innovation and digitisation," said e& Group. "The hi-tech infrastructure and strategic location of Abu Dhabi will be a valuable asset to our customers and the wider business community."

e& Carrier and Wholesale said the new Abu Dhabi facility is Uptime Institute Tier 3 Certified, ensuring the highest standards of data centre performance and availability. It also holds an ESTIDAMA Pearl rating of 4 and a USGBC LEED Gold certification, adhering to environmental standards.

e& Carrier and Wholesale, a key player in the UAE, connects 160 international carriers through its global network spanning 16 countries and partnerships.