E& Expands Data Centre Network to Abu Dhabi

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

With this expansion, e& intends to serve its customers with world-class connectivity solutions and facilitate global trade and investment.

Highlights

  • e& Carrier and Wholesale expands Tier 3 SmartHub data centre to Abu Dhabi, enhancing digital infrastructure.
  • The expansion aims to provide top-tier connectivity solutions to support businesses across diverse industries.
  • The new facility holds certifications for data centre performance and environmental sustainability.

Follow Us

E& Expands SmartHub Data Centre Network to Abu Dhabi
e& Carrier and Wholesale has announced the expansion of its Tier 3 SmartHub data centre to Abu Dhabi. This expansion aims to provide infrastructure and connectivity to businesses across various industry verticals, supporting the region's digital ecosystem. SmartHub to become a new international gateway and transit zone for carriers and hyperscalers, e& said.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Launches eLife 5 Gbps and 10 Gbps FTTH Plans in UAE




Benefits for Businesses

The upcoming data centre in Abu Dhabi will be the fifth Tier 3 facility for e&, joining existing ones in Fujairah 1 and 2, Dubai, and Kalba. With this expansion, e& intends to serve its customers with world-class connectivity solutions and facilitate global trade and investment.

With the addition of the SmartHub location in Abu Dhabi, e& aims to accelerate digital adoption in the country by offering geo-redundancy and high-speed internet connectivity with low latency.

"Our footprint expansion is aligned with e&'s long-term vision of creating a digitally empowered world through innovation and digitisation," said e& Group. "The hi-tech infrastructure and strategic location of Abu Dhabi will be a valuable asset to our customers and the wider business community."

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Successfully Trials Cloud RAN in MEA Region

e& Carrier and Wholesale said the new Abu Dhabi facility is Uptime Institute Tier 3 Certified, ensuring the highest standards of data centre performance and availability. It also holds an ESTIDAMA Pearl rating of 4 and a USGBC LEED Gold certification, adhering to environmental standards.

e& Carrier and Wholesale, a key player in the UAE, connects 160 international carriers through its global network spanning 16 countries and partnerships.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

There are two reasons. 1. Vi is capped at the moment in their leadership circles. 2. Jio and Airtel giving…

Airtel Very Close to Overtaking Vi's Leadership Position in Mobile…

Faraz :

I can hear that insta reel " I LIKE PROBLEMS ".. Lol, just kidding. Many in Kolkata also found Vi…

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Shivraj Roy :

rich businessmen who have vi postpaid idk why but even they have switched to jio or airtel for 5g

Airtel Very Close to Overtaking Vi's Leadership Position in Mobile…

Rohit Yadav :

Good article written. I hope to see some changes in Telecom Tariffs soon. But until the rates come out and…

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Shivraj Roy :

im changing my primary sim to vi id love to be on the sinking ship LOL

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments